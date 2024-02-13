Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar pretty certain that THIS cricketer 'will be captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad'

Ex-India Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar asserted there could be a captaincy change in the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad after they made an expensive purchase.

Pavitra Shome
Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar (left) looks on and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran (right) at the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai | Image:PTI / IPLT20
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
SunRisers Hyderabad were one of the highlights of the IPL 2024 auction after they roped in the Australian skipper Pat Cummins for a record-setting amount, only for it to be broken by the Kolkata Knight Riders. It was one of the biggest steals in the auction, which turned a lot of attention. Given that Cummins has had a thrilling year in 2023 and is coming off an ODI World Cup win as a captain, it was a massive win for the Hyderabad-based franchise. With the Aussie superstar in the mix, the franchise could witness a captaincy change, and Sunil Gavaskar firmly believes so.

Also Read: 'We were advised, on returning to India...': ECB issues statement on Rehan Ahmed's visa issues

IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar affirms that SunRisers Hyderabad could witness a captaincy shift soon

Former Team India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar contends that the SunRisers Hyderabad could undergo a captaincy shift after their disastrous campaign in 2023. While speaking on a discussion at Star Sports, the Indian cricket legend pointed out the leadership aspect that he could bring in to lead the team towards success. Gavaskar added that despite him being over-expensive, having Cummins in the squad could make a massive difference, all in a positive way.

"I think Pat Cummins was a smart buy, maybe a little over-expensive. Smart buy because he will bring the leadership aspect to their team, which was lacking the last time around. Last time around, some of the bowling changes that we saw in crucial games were just head-scratching, and that cost them matches. So now, with Pat Cummins coming in, I am pretty certain that he will be the captain of the team, and that will make a huge difference," Gavaskar said.

Currently, the SRH is led by SA cricketer Aiden Markram, who led the team in 2023 and delivered the most upsetting campaign. SunRisers were the last in the points table, with four wins and ten losses.

Also Read: 'Set of great players to retire': Michael Vaughan's MAJOR CONCERN with 'Dad's Army' of world cricket

Last year, the Sunrisers Hyderabad paid a record-breaking ₹ 20.50 crore for Pat Cummins, making him the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League at the time of the purchase. Mitchell Starc, who was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹ 24.75 crore, later surpassed Cummins.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

