IPL 2025, DC vs SRH: From Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

Indian Premier League: In the 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30. The Delhi-based franchise holds the fifth place on the IPL 2025 standings with two points and have a net run rate of +0.371. While, the Sunrisers stand in sixth place in the points table. DC are coming into this game after a win over Lucknow Super Giants. On the other hand, SRH conceded a defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous fixture.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Weather Forecast

It will be a sunny day in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30, with the temperature staying under 32 degrees celsius. The temperature will be 31 degrees when the game kicks off at 3:30 PM IST. By the time it ends, the temperature will see a slight dip and stay at 29 degrees. There are no chances of rain in Visakhapatnam on March 30.

Weather in Visakhapatnam on March 30. Image: Accuweather (Screengrab)

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pitch Report

The pitch at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, which will be hosting the upcoming fixture between Delhi and Hyderabad, has always given an upper hand to the batters. The last time, Delhi Capitals played at Visakhapatnam, they easily chased down 210 runs after a fiery knock from Ashutosh Sharma. The highest-ever total scored in Visakhapatnam is 272, scored by KKR against DC in IPL 2024. Only time will tell if SRH batters can break the milestone of the highest highest-ever total scored at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Total Matches: 16

16 Matches won by teams batting first: 8

8 Matches won by teams bowling first: 8

8 Matches Tied: 0

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Full Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (Wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Predicted XI

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (Wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.