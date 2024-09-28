Published 22:35 IST, September 28th 2024

IPL Meeting: Governing Council allows 5 retentions and 1 RTM but with big rider

The 10 IPL franchises will be allowed to retain a maximum of six players from their previous squads, which will include one Right To Match (RTM) card at the auction which will cost Rs 75 crore out of an enhanced team purse of Rs 120 crore, the Indian Premier League.