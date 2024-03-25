×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

'It could be Ruturaj or another': CSK head coach Stephen Fleming ready to infuse changes in the team

"It could be Ruturaj or another opening combination tomorrow. We're still early into the tournament, playing around with our combinations."

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni with Stephen Fleming
MS Dhoni with Stephen Fleming | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said on Monday that Ruturaj Gaikwad opening the innings for CSK is not a written principle. The coach is ready to induce experiments in the team. Chennai Super Kings won their IPL 2024 opening encounter against RCB. The team will take on Gujrat Titans on Tuesday.

Also Read | Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

Advertisement

Stephen Fleming ready to experiment with the opening position

Gaikwad contributed 15 runs, while his opening partner Rachin Ravindra made a 15-ball 37 as the five-time champions defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets on Friday.

Advertisement

Asked if Gaikwad should take more responsibility as a batter, Fleming said, "It's (role) not defined like that. One day, a player will be better than the other, and Rachin (Ravindra) was the better man the other day (against RCB)." Fleming said he was not averse to experimenting with the opening combination as the tournament progressed.

"It could be Ruturaj or another opening combination tomorrow. We're still early into the tournament, playing around with our combinations. We want the players to be positive. And, if they come around (performing) at the same time on any given day, that would be great," Fleming told the media on the eve of the match against Gujarat Titans here.

Advertisement

The former New Zealand skipper recalled that Gaikwad and Devon Conway had shared the opener's role last season, which was instrumental in the team lifting its fifth IPL title.

"Last season, Ruturaj and Devon Conway shared the role (of openers) and scored the runs. The volume of runs those two got last season was a big reason why we progressed through the competition," he added.
Fleming said he was impressed with the batting show against RCB, adding that the Impact Player rule made it look even better.

Advertisement

"Not sure, but I liked the intent of the batters (against RCB). We have a longer batting line-up with an extra player (Impact player)," he reckoned.
"You don't always get away with one big score. So, to have everybody contribute is a positive. It's not an easy game to play while chasing 175-plus.

"We don't know whose day it's going to be tomorrow. The players are training well for that occasion, and the intent that they have got is very encouraging."

Advertisement

Also Read | IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Ravindra stuck to his game

Fleming credited the team's batting coach Michael Hussey for putting in the effort to "introduce" Ravindra to the squad.

Advertisement

"Part of introducing players to the squad involves getting them comfortable, and Mike Hussey works around that plan a lot. Predominantly, we ask the players to do what they would in a normal environment while playing during an overseas tour.

"That's what Rachin did. He played very well and stuck to his game. There were nerves around, which is common in the first game, and to put up a performance like that (against RCB) was very encouraging," he revealed.
With RCB scoring big during the death overs on Friday, Fleming backed Ravindra as a spin option against Gujarat Titans.

Advertisement

"Possibly. Conditions are pretty good at the moment, and his bowling is an asset for the team. So, definitely yes," he said.

CSK had some good news on the eve of the match with Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana being declared fit from a hamstring injury.
"He is certainly available for selection," said the head coach.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Your Vote is to Elect a Humane Prime Minister, Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

Musk's X Corp lawsuit

3 minutes ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

3 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

''King'' beats Kings

5 minutes ago
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan's New Films

6 minutes ago
Indian football team

IND vs AFG

7 minutes ago
Hockey India

Harendra frontrunner

9 minutes ago
Cameron Diaz

Cameron On Second Child

12 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik

RCB beat PBKS by 4 wkts

14 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

19 minutes ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya

Nawazuddin Back With Wife

24 minutes ago
PV Sindhu makes winning return in BATC 2024

Spain Masters challenge

25 minutes ago
Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani gears up

31 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana on LS Polls

31 minutes ago
Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty

Jr NTR-Prashant Neel Film

33 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Holi

PC-Nick, Malti's Holi

39 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli

Pietersen on Kohli

40 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma celebrates Holi

IPL world celebrates Holi

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  2. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Viral: 5-ft Alligator Discovered Inside The Stomach Of An 18-Foot Python

    World12 hours ago

  4. A Terrorist is a Terrorist in Any Language: EAM Jaishankar in Singapore

    World14 hours ago

  5. RSP Chief Mahadev Jankar Pledges Support to BJP-Led Mahayuti

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo