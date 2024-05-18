Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face the Chennai Super Kings in a high-stakes event as one will determine the fate of a team while another one has to bid adieu to their playoff qualification hopes. The match will also be special as it could be the last time that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will face off against each other at Bengaluru. Kohli has been a much-debated subject as his strike rate in the 2024 IPL season was heavily critiqued by certain pundits and former cricketers. One of Virat's notable critics, Sunil Gavaskar, has made yet another comment over the star-batter ahead of the highly anticipated RCB vs CSK clash at Bengaluru.

After ‘strike rate’ attack, Sunil Gavaskar takes a shot at Virat Kohli

Sunil Gavaskar was vocal over the scenario when Virat Kohli presented a stern response to his critics over the constant 'strike rate' chatter. The former Indian skipper has now put up a new remark emphasizing that if it wasn't for the legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni, Kohli wouldn't have emerged as a fan favourite and a legend in the game. Gavaskar made the comments during Star Sports' broadcast when the rain showers had temporarily halted the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants clash, which was the home side's final match-up of the IPL 2024 season.

"When Virat Kohli started his career, it was a stop-start career. The fact that MS Dhoni gave him that little extra momentum is why he is the Kohli we see today," Gavaskar said on the Star Sports broadcast.

Kohli and Gavaskar may not have been on positive terms after their indirect war of words sparked a frenzy around social media. Even though they haven't addressed their grief face-to-face, the tension between the two seems imminent.

The Interview you’ve all been waiting for is finally here. 🎬🍿



Mr. Nags meets Virat Kohli 👑, cuts a cake 🎂 to celebrate the 10th year of @bigbasket_com presents RCB Insider Show and relives their friendship over the years.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/fzJ2EGZrFm — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

Most recently, The franchise posted a video of Kohli sitting down for an interview with Danish Sait's character Mr. Nags, who teasingly remarked, "See Virat, I want to talk about a friend of yours. Not mine but your friend. He said a lot of nice things about you... Sunil." After being confused for some time, Kohli burst out laughing as the host said Chhetri.