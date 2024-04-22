Advertisement

Facing criticism for his underwhelming performance this season, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) most expensive acquisition, Mitchell Starc, received support from the franchise's managing director and CEO, Venky Mysore. Mysore emphasized that they do not evaluate Starc purely as an "investment."

Venky Mysore opens up on Mitchell Starc for mouth-watering sum

KKR secured Mitchell Starc for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction, setting a record, but this decision was not without reservations. The Australian left-arm fast bowler had limited experience in T20 cricket and was returning to the IPL after a nine-year hiatus.

"He's a superstar and he's a quality player. We don't think of it from an investment standpoint, because you go to the auction and things happen in the auction, which is not in the hands of the player, nor is it in the hands of anybody else," Venky Mysore said on the sideline of Knight Golf event at RCGC here.

"We just felt that an addition to the team like Mitchell Starc would add a lot of value, which it has. I mean, his presence itself in the lineup adds a different dynamic to the team, and there were specific skills that the support staff were looking for. So, we think we had that." Mitchell Starc's rustiness in the T20 format came to fore as he conceded 100 runs without taking any wicket from his eight overs in the first two matches.

Things went from bad to worse for Mitchell Starc on Sunday at Eden Gardens as he conceded 54 runs from just 16 balls. In the final over, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) number 9 batsman, Karn Sharma, who isn't known for his batting prowess, hit Starc for three sixes in four balls.

Despite the tough outing, Starc redeemed himself somewhat by taking a low return catch to dismiss Karn, which ultimately secured a nail-biting one-run victory for his team.

"There are times when games are up and down. Everybody gets taken to the cleaners at times, and there are other times they come and just do their thing and win games for the team. So we're super happy having him in the setup," Mysore said.

#KnightsTV | #KKRvRCB | Celebrating our match-winners after a thrilling win 💥



Rewarding our skipper's innings, game-changing spells and crucial catches in this edition! 😍 pic.twitter.com/705Qf3vRY3 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders)