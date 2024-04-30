Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Harshit Rana has received a fine and a one-match ban for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Rana has been penalised 100 percent of his match fee and has been suspended for one match for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct. Rana admitted to the offence and accepted the sanctions put on him by the match referee.

Harshit Rana banned and fined for IPL breach

While the IPL release refrained from detailing the grounds for Harshit Rana's fine, speculation suggests it may be linked to his exuberant celebrations directed towards Delhi Capitals batter Abishek Porel. Notably, Rana's dismissal of Porel in the seventh over of DC's innings was accompanied by a spirited send-off, potentially drawing the attention of match officials.

“Mr Harshit Rana, Bowler, Kolkata Knight Riders has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 47 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 29, 2024,” the IPL statement read.

“Rana committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding. The player was earlier penalised under the same level and article of the IPL Code of Conduct,” it added.

The 22-year-old was previously fined for a similar offence when he gave an aggressive send-off to Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Mayank Agarwal. Harshit Rana's performance was instrumental in KKR's seven-wicket victory against DC on Monday, as he claimed 2 for 28 to help his side come out on top.