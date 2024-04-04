Advertisement

In the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, Knight Riders dominated with a strong performance. Batting first after winning the toss, KKR posted an impressive total of 272/7 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine stood out, scoring a quickfire 85 runs and taking 1/29 with the ball. In response, Delhi Capitals struggled, managing only 166 runs in 17.2 overs. Player of the Match was deservedly awarded to Sunil Narine for his exceptional all-round performance. KKR emerged victorious by a significant margin of 106 runs, showcasing their dominance in the match.

Andre Russell applauds Ishant Sharma after he dismissed him

In the first innings of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match in Vizag, which ended in an exciting game that Kolkata won by an astounding 106 runs, Andre Russell recognised Ishant Sharma's outstanding yorker delivery.

In this fierce match on Wednesday, April 3, at the Vizag stadium, Ishant Sharma emerged as the hero for both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and DC. Ishant's outstanding delivery kept DC from giving up the highest IPL score ever, restricting KKR to 272 runs, which is only six runs short of SRH's record 277 runs. Despite Ishant's outstanding performance, KKR handed DC a crushing defeat.

Russell was left absolutely stunned as he received a blow by Ishant's devastating in-swinging yorker, which reached a speed of 144 km/h. The veteran all-rounder for the Kolkata Knight Riders was caught off guard by Ishant's accurate ball, as he slumped onto the pitch with his stumps uprooted. This crucial moment came in the last over of the opening inning and was signalled by Russell's courteous gesture as he returned to the pavilion after praising Ishant's outstanding delivery.

Even in the face of KKR's overwhelming batting attack, Ishant's incredible performance stood out as the game's turning point. Ishant's outstanding performance in the last over limited the damage to only 9 runs, keeping KKR from rewriting history, even though they were dangerously close to matching SRH's IPL record at the end of the 19th over—just 13 runs were needed to reach that milestone.

Ishant produced an incredible comeback in his third over, however, he was tested by Russell's aggressive batting effort, which saw him amass 42 runs from just 19 deliveries at an astounding strike rate of 215.79. He showed his tenacity amid the run-fest by taking the wicket of Ramandeep Singh and conceding just eight runs after removing Russell.

Early in the game, KKR established the tone with an astounding display of domination at the batting. Phil Salt and Sunil Narine's first partnership got off to a scorching start, scoring 60 runs off of just 27 deliveries. With 88 runs scored in the power play, KKR extended their rampage and broke the previous record for the highest score in the first six overs of the IPL 2024 season.

Buoyed by a late burst from Rinku Singh and Russell, KKR amassed a formidable total of 277 runs, their highest in the tournament thus far, thanks to contributions from young talent Angkrish Raghuvanshi and the seasoned Sunil Narine, who gave an outstanding performance with a remarkable 85 runs off 39 balls, as well as Raghuvanshi's maiden IPL fifty.

But when it came time to pursue the enormous objective, DC couldn't handle the pressure. DC was bowled out for 166 runs, its third loss of the season, despite heroic efforts from Rishabh Pant, who hit his second consecutive fifty of the year, and Tristan Stubbs, who fought heroically with a 54-run knock.

KKR will now knock the horn against the defending champions CSK on Monday, April 8, 2024, and Delhi Capitals will face off against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.