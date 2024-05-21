Advertisement

After 70 thrilling match-ups, the IPL 2024 season has reached to one of the most pivotal stages: The Playoffs. Four teams have qualified to this stage, and expect all the four sides to give their all. The first IPL playoffs clash will take place at the World's largest cricket venue – The Narendra Modi Stadium – as the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns against each other to make their way into the Final. Ahead of the clash, take a look at all the live streaming details and telecast details you need to know.

KKR vs SRH Match Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the KKR vs SRH match take place?

The KKR vs SRH match 3rd T20I match will commence on Tuesday, May 21st, 2024. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST onwards while the toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will the KKR vs SRH match take place?

The KKR vs SRH match will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

How to watch KKR vs SRH live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the KKR vs SRH live telecast via the Star Sports Network.

How to watch KKR vs SRH match live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch KKR vs SRH match Live Streaming via the JioCinema app and website.

How do you watch the KKR vs SRH match live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch KKR vs SRH live streaming via Sky Go streaming service. The KKR vs SRH live telecast will take place at Sky Sports and Sky Sports Cricket Channel. The match will begin at 03:00 PM BST onwards.

How to watch KKR vs SRH match Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the UK can watch KKR vs SRH Live Streaming via Sling streaming service. The KKR vs SRH live telecast will take place at Willow TV. The match will begin at 10:00 AM ET / 07:00 AM PT onwards.

How to watch KKR vs SRH match Live Streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch KKR vs SRH match Live Streaming via Kayo Sports streaming service. The KKR vs SRH live telecast will take place at Fox Cricket TV Channel. The match will begin at 12:00 AM AEST onwards.

How to watch KKR vs SRH live streaming in South Africa?

Fans in South Africa can watch KKR vs SRH Live Streaming via SuperSport. The KKR vs SRH live telecast will take place at Fox Cricket TV Channel. The match will begin at 04:00 PM Johannesburg Time onwards.

How to watch the KKR vs SRH match in other countries?

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ

Pakistan - Yupp TV

Caribbean - Flow Sports

Bangladesh Gazi TV

Afghanistan - Ariana Television Network

Nepal - Star Sports, Yupp TV

Sri Lanka - Star Sports, Yupp TV

Maldives - Star Sports, Yupp TV

Singapore - StarHub

Guyana - ENet

KKR vs SRH match: Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan