On Tuesday, the section committee zeroed in on the Team India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. A 15-member unit has been forwarded by the Ajit Agarkar-led committee, and it entails some huge surprises and some safe picks. To summarise the squad selection, we have contemplated the five biggest talking points from the incident. Thus, without further ado let's start with the drill.

Veteran India batsman KL Rahul has shockingly not been included in the Team India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The batter was lately not getting a spot in India's T20I team and the selectors have stayed firm with their call of ousting KL Rahul. The decision has made social media to react as KL Rahul is captaining a T20 franchise Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024.

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup squad announcement, there was a known assertion that the prevalent IPL 2024 will act as the audition for the World Cup selection. The assumption turns out to be true as two standouts from the IPL 2024 have made it to the side. With 385 runs under his bag after 9 matches, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has made it to the cut and along with him Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube has also been rewarded. Dube has compounded 350 runs in IPL 2024 so far.

A month before the start of the IPL, there were striking doubts that Rishabh Pant won't be able to compete for the entire season. However, Pant has thrown all the speculations out of the window by dropping impressive performances. He has been included in the squad and the entire India would be counting on him to emerge as a match-winner for India.

4. Rinku Singh unlucky to miss out

Rinku Singh, who had lately imbibed a finisher's role for India in T20Is has been surprisingly been ignored by selectors. He has been given space in the reserves list. Rinku Singh's name was included in each of the expert's potential XI. Hence, him not being in the squad is a huge talking point.

5. Chahal finally gets his chance

Considering he was not pushed for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, there were doubts regarding whether Yuzvendra Chahal would be in the T20 World Cup squad. The obscurity has been cleared, as the highest-wicket-taker in the history of IPL has been selected. It would come as a respite for now, and now it would be intriguing to see whether he gets a spot in the playing XI too.