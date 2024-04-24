Advertisement

Fans at Chepauk expected a thriller during the CSK versus LSG match, and both teams exceeded expectations. However, the Lucknow Super Giants were able to pull off a thrilling pursuit after achieving the impossible, thanks to Marcus Stoinis. Lucknow faced a stiff challenge from Chennai, but the Australian Hitter held his own. SKipper KL Rahul was impressed by the team's performance and congratulated Stoinis with leading LSG to win.

KL Rahul applauds Marcus Stoinis' astounding ton vs CSK at a slow Chennai track

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul praised Marcus Stoinis' match-winning 63- ball-124 not out against Chennai Super Kings, claiming that the host team's tally of 210 for 4 was at least 30 runs higher than expected on that specific Chepauk pitch.

“Very special (win), especially when it is a game like that. It felt like we were way behind the game in the chase. Just to pull off a victory feels special,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rahul added that their win against CSK in Lucknow had little context on a very different Chennai deck.

“These were different conditions. They got off to a good start and put pressure on the bowlers. I didn't think it was a 210 wicket.

“They batted really well. All credits to Stoinis. He was phenomenal to watch. It was not just power hitting, but was smart batting.”

Sending Stoinis at No. 3 was a smart move by LSG management and Rahul feels they had to take a "brave" call.

Rahul, who previously stated that strike rates are overrated in T20s, admitted that a total of 180, which was deemed hard, may not be sufficient in the day and age of the 'Impact Player'.

“We wanted to be a lot braver as a team. We had three games, a couple at home, and some away where we couldn't go past 170. We needed one power hitter in the top three. That was the thought process.

“I have also realised that T20 cricket has changed in the last couple of years – 170-180 does not always cut it. You have to go harder in the powerplay," said the LSG skipper.

(With PTI Inputs)