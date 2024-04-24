Advertisement

The fans at Chepauk expected to witness a thriller during the CSK vs LSG match-up, and both teams delivered to the next level. But the Lucknow Super Giants managed to pull off a thriller of a chase after they managed to do the impossible, courtesy of Marcus Stoinis. Chennai put up a solid target to Lucknow, but the Aussie Hitter stood up to the chase, making him a solid contender for the Australian Cricket team. Even though Stoinis missed out on a central contract extension, his latest form would make the selectors reconsider. Marcus also kept his thoughts on the contract snub, and it looks like he is unconcerned about it.

Also Read: MS Dhoni does a hilarious gesture after camera moved towards him, mimicked to throw bottle - WATCH

Advertisement

Marcus Stoinis eager to continue playing for CS despite not receiving a contract extension for 2024-25

Marcus Stoinis was a man on a mission after leading the Lucknow Super Giants to a convincing victory over the Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk. It is undeniably significant that a team that has struggled this season was able to upset Chennai at their home ground. Following Stoinis' match-winning tonne, the Australian was asked if he was making a point to the CA selectors after missing out on a 2024-25 contract. Marcus, who was rational about the scenario, said he's optimistic and still hopes to play for the national team.

Advertisement

"I've got a great relationship with the [Australia] coach [Andrew McDonald]. Me not getting a contract, I knew that a while ago. I think it is great to give younger kids a crack and let them take my spot.

Australia's Marcus Stoinis undergoes training ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at Ekana Sports City | Image: BCCI



"I'm absolutely fine with that on the contract list. But on the playing front, obviously want to make sure that I'm there and that's also why it's so lucky for us and for me particularly to have this competition [the IPL], that's why I love it so much," Stoinis said.

Advertisement

Also Read: IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after CSK vs LSG

While Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad levelled up the stakes in the first innings, Marcus Stoinis unleashed himself into attacking mode as the middle-order batsman was crucial for LSG when they marched into Chennai. Stoinis hit a frenetic immaculate hundred, the ideal contrast to Ruturaj Gaikwad's exquisite century, to steer the Lucknow Super Giants to a surprise six-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings.