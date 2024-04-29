Advertisement

Ishan Kishan showcased his brilliance during a sensational net session, leaving his fellow cricketers in awe ahead of Mumbai Indians' upcoming IPL 2024 fixture on Tuesday, April 30, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Also Read: 'When you lose despite....': Gautam Gambhir gives NO-NONSENSE reply to Virat Kohli's fiery interview

Advertisement

Ishan Kishan is AB de Villiers, as per Krunal Pandya

As Ishan Kishan displayed his batting prowess in the nets, both Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran stood captivated by his extravagant strokeplay. Witnessing a powerful shot down the ground, Pooran couldn't help but exclaim, "My goodness," in admiration.

Advertisement

Impressed by Ishan Kishan's display, Krunal Pandya lauded his teammate, remarking, "That’s some strong wrists man. Oh, 360 degrees. AB de Villiers" Drawing parallels with the legendary AB de Villiers, Krunal likened the 25-year-old Kishan's batting style to the South African maestro's.

Curious about Ishan Kishan's mindset while executing his shots, Nicholas Pooran inquired, "When you are hitting the ball over the top, what are you thinking?" To which, Kishan responded nonchalantly, "Just hitting."

Advertisement

Acknowledging Ishan Kishan's exceptional skills, Nicholas Pooran expressed amazement, stating, "Really? I have to do the same. We are amazed by the youngster’s skills."

Ye Lucknow ki public kisi ko nahi chhodti 😂 pic.twitter.com/6VHy48B9CG — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL)

In the ongoing IPL season, Ishan Kishan has been a consistent performer for Mumbai Indians, tallying 212 runs in nine matches at an average of 23.55 and a strike rate of 165.62. His standout innings of 69 runs came against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 11 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read: 'Why is he bothering. He is such a great but why get into RUBBISH': Virat Kohli SLAMMED by Doull

Advertisement

With Mumbai Indians currently placed ninth in the points table, having secured wins in only three out of nine matches and a net run rate of -0.261, Ishan Kishan's form becomes pivotal for the team's chances of making it to the playoffs. Following a defeat in their previous game against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians are eager to bounce back with a series of wins.

Since his move from the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in IPL 2018, Ishan Kishan has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians setup. As the team strives for success in the remainder of the season, Kishan's contributions with the bat will be crucial in propelling them towards their playoff aspirations.