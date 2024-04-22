Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Delhi Capitals' spinner Kuldeep Yadav opened up about his current form, aspirations for the T20 World Cup 2024, and Delhi Capitals' prospects in the ongoing IPL season.

Kuldeep Yadav on T20 World Cup selection

Kuldeep Yadav, who has been delivering consistent performances for Delhi Capitals, expressed confidence in his current form and his hopes of representing India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. "I am playing good cricket at the moment and hopefully, I make it to the (T20 World Cup) team. It will be a proud moment for me to play a second World Cup for India," Yadav stated.

Despite the challenges posed by varying conditions in cricket, Kuldeep Yadav emphasized his preparedness to face them head-on. "I don't think about conditions much. You will find challenges in whichever sport you play. Sometimes you will find favourable conditions and sometimes you won't, but you will have to be ready for it and keep preparing," he added.

Kuldeep on DC's Playoff chances

Shifting his focus to Delhi Capitals' performance in IPL 2024, Kuldeep Yadav remained optimistic about their chances of making it to the playoffs. With three wins from eight matches, Delhi Capitals currently find themselves at the eighth position on the IPL 2024 points table with 6 points. "Yes, we see ourselves in the playoffs. We have seven games to go, and if we manage to play good cricket, we might win all of those matches," Yadav confidently asserted when questioned about Delhi Capitals' playoff prospects.

With Yadav's recent form and his unwavering commitment to excellence, he remains a strong contender for selection in India's T20 World Cup squad. The BCCI is expected to announce the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 in May first week. The marquee ICC event is slated to take place in June in the USA and West Indies.

As the IPL 2024 season progresses, all eyes will be on Kuldeep Yadav as he continues to deliver match-winning performances for Delhi Capitals and aims to fulfill his dream of representing India in the T20 World Cup once again.