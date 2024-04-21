LSG coach Jonty Rhodes gives best fielding award to Deepak Hooda for dropping catch; Here's why

Advertisement

LSG's fielding coach, Jonty Rhodes, surprised many by rewarding Deepak Hooda after he dropped a crucial catch during their match against CSK at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. Given Rhodes' reputation for promoting a strong fielding culture within the team, this gesture seemed out of character. Hooda's missed opportunity was no ordinary one—it was the catch of Ravindra Jadeja.

Jonty Rhodes awards Deepak Hooda for delaying MS Dhoni's arrival

In a video shared by the franchise on social media, Jonty Rhodes presented Deepak Hooda with a soft toy, raising eyebrows in the dressing room. However, Rhodes soon clarified his unconventional decision, leaving the team impressed. He pointed out that Hooda's dropped catch actually served a tactical purpose: it delayed MS Dhoni's entrance to the crease.

Jonty Rhodes explained, "The fielding award is not just about brilliant performances, fielding is about a win. The yellow team, they have this guy MSD, he was striking at around 400. I think it was a smart decision by birthday boy Deepak Hooda to let the ball go for a six, so that meant Dhoni didn't come out for another five balls."

The incident unfolded on the third ball of the 17th over, as Ravindra Jadeja lofted Mohsin's delivery straight down the ground. Hooda, positioned a tad too close to the boundary rope, missed what could have been a straightforward catch, resulting in a six. Ravindra Jadeja marked his half-century with his signature sword celebration.

