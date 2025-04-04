'I Have No Hesitation': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Delivers An Unfiltered Take On Rishabh Pant Amid Lean Form In IPL 2025

Updated April 4th 2025, 15:45 IST
Lucknow Super Giants' owner, Sanjiv Goenka, has offered his brutally honest take on why he decided to opt for Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the IPL mega auction. He expressed the Indian stumper's gutsy mindset and his aggressive batting approach made him the ultimate catalyst for the franchise in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
Rishabh Pant will once again be put to the test where he could justify his price tag of a whopping INR 27 Crore when they face the Mumbai Indians while at home. The competition hasn't been easy for the wicketkeeper-batter, who is getting used to a new franchise in LSG after being a part of the Delhi Capitals. The Super Giants had a rocky start to their IPL 2025 campaign after one win and two losses, as critics galore over Pant's captaincy. Amid the furore, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter has received backing from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who has unmatched faith in Rishabh.
"The moment we knew he was not being retained, we planned the team around him. I've said this before, I have no hesitation saying it again: I believe he's a great leader. His best leadership is yet to come.
"So 27 is the number we got him at. If it meant 28, that would be the number. So, we were very clear. We needed a leader who trusts and backs his instincts, who is fearless, who is destructive. And in Rishabh, we get all of that," Dr. Sanjiv Goenka said while speaking to Star Sports.
Also Read: 'Badiya Acting Hai?' - Pak Cricket Team Get Unnecessarily Trolled After Posting Training Video Ahead of 3rd ODI vs NZ | WATCH
The Lucknow Super Giants have had a rollercoaster start to their IPL 2025 season as they coped with injuries and poor form of players. Among them is Rishabh Pant, who is yet to find his mojo in T20 cricket. Pant has made waves with his explosive batting skills, but he has yet to contribute properly to the Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.
All eyes will be on the LSG skipper when the squad is in action against the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians on April 04th, 2025, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
Published April 4th 2025, 15:45 IST