'I Have No Hesitation': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Delivers An Unfiltered Take On Rishabh Pant Amid Lean Form In IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants | Image: AP Photo

Lucknow Super Giants' owner, Sanjiv Goenka, has offered his brutally honest take on why he decided to opt for Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the IPL mega auction. He expressed the Indian stumper's gutsy mindset and his aggressive batting approach made him the ultimate catalyst for the franchise in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Sanjiv Goenka Has Undivided Faith On Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant will once again be put to the test where he could justify his price tag of a whopping INR 27 Crore when they face the Mumbai Indians while at home. The competition hasn't been easy for the wicketkeeper-batter, who is getting used to a new franchise in LSG after being a part of the Delhi Capitals. The Super Giants had a rocky start to their IPL 2025 campaign after one win and two losses, as critics galore over Pant's captaincy. Amid the furore, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter has received backing from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who has unmatched faith in Rishabh.

"The moment we knew he was not being retained, we planned the team around him. I've said this before, I have no hesitation saying it again: I believe he's a great leader. His best leadership is yet to come.

"So 27 is the number we got him at. If it meant 28, that would be the number. So, we were very clear. We needed a leader who trusts and backs his instincts, who is fearless, who is destructive. And in Rishabh, we get all of that," Dr. Sanjiv Goenka said while speaking to Star Sports.

All Eyes Would Be On Rishabh When LSG Faces MI

The Lucknow Super Giants have had a rollercoaster start to their IPL 2025 season as they coped with injuries and poor form of players. Among them is Rishabh Pant, who is yet to find his mojo in T20 cricket. Pant has made waves with his explosive batting skills, but he has yet to contribute properly to the Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.