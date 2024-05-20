Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched the last spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs as they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs on Saturday. The thrilling match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium went down to the wire, with RCB defending a target of 219 runs. CSK, needing 17 runs in the final over to qualify for the playoffs, were thwarted by an outstanding bowling performance from Yash Dayal, who ensured the defending champions fell short and missed out on the knockout stage. This is only the second time in 14 seasons that CSK has missed out on qualifying for the IPL playoffs.

Matthew Hayden blasts Virat Kohli's behaviour

Throughout the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have now secured a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs, played aggressively during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) innings. Virat Kohli celebrated each wicket with great enthusiasm.

At one point, the RCB players were visibly upset with an umpiring decision. The contentious issue was a no-ball call against Lockie Ferguson when he bowled to CSK batter Rachin Ravindra. RCB captain Faf du Plessis and veteran player Virat Kohli argued that the ball's slipperiness was to blame, a complaint they had raised a few overs earlier.

Even after Faf du Plessis stepped away and went back to his fielding position, Virat Kohli continued to voice his concerns to the on-field umpires. Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden, who played for CSK in the IPL, slammed Kohli's behavior. Hayden said that Kohli shouldn't involve himself in conversations with umpires as he is no longer the captain of the franchise.

"There's way too much interjection from Virat Kohli. He is not the captain and he should not be in those conversations with the umpire," Matthew Hayden during commentary on Star Sports.

Hayden just called Virat and his crying antics on the field 🤣🤣



Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer of IPL 2024 with 708 runs in 14 matches and a strike rate of 155.60. In the match against CSK, Kohli smashed 47 runs off 29 balls and was one of the key architects of RCB's mammoth total in the first innings. RCB will next be seen in action against Rajasthan Royals in Eliminator of IPL 2024 on May 22.

