Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has publicly criticized renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle for his comments on Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) performance in their recent match against Mumbai Indians. CSK locked horns against MI in their only league-stage encounter of the IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The arch-rivals played a scintillating game that ended with CSK winning by 20 runs.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan slams Harsha Bhogle

After CSK posted a formidable total of 206/4 in their 20 overs, Harsha Bhogle took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his opinion. He suggested that given the predicted dew and CSK's limited bowling options, the team might feel they needed an additional 20 runs for a more secure position in the game.

"206 is a fine score but on this surface, with a bit of dew coming in and not many bowling options, #CSK will think they needed another 20," Bhogle tweeted.

Contrary to Harsha Bhogle's prediction, CSK's bowlers delivered an exceptional performance, successfully defending their total despite challenging conditions due to heavy dew. Matheesha Patirana was the standout bowler for CSK, achieving a four-wicket haul and recording his best bowling figures in the IPL. As a result, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 186/6 in their 20 overs, falling short by exactly 20 runs.

Responding to Bhogle's remarks, Sivaramakrishnan slammed the commentator for his inaccurate prediction and perceived bias against CSK and South India in general. "You guys love to put Chennai guys down, you have done it with me but not with csk. Mumbai freaks. Really wonder what your contribution is to Indian cricket," Sivaramakrishnan commented. Note, Bhogle himself is from South India as he was born and brought up in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan later deleted one of his two tweets. Below is the screengrab of Sivaramakrishnan's comment that he removed.

Laxman's tweet that he later deleted

This is not the first time Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has courted controversy by criticizing prominent figures in the cricketing world on social media. He had previously targeted R Ashwin during the India vs England Test series.

The incident highlights the ongoing debates and disagreements that often surround cricket commentary and analysis, reflecting the passion and intensity of the sport's fans and former players alike.