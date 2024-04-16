Advertisement

MS Dhoni showcased a masterclass in power-hitting on Sunday, stunning fans and experts alike with a barrage of three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The electrifying display of vintage Dhoni batting unfolded at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where he amassed 20 runs from just four deliveries.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to MS Dhoni's three sixes in an over

Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, and John Abraham, were among the spectators at the match. A viral video on social media captures their awe-struck reactions as they were completely enthralled by MS Dhoni's explosive performance for CSK.

Kareena was capturing iconic moment last night 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/Etmg8ueRtL — ` (@WorshipDhoni)

MS Dhoni's hat-trick of sixes played a pivotal role in CSK's victory over MI by a margin of 20 runs. Earlier in the innings, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube laid a solid foundation with half-centuries, setting the stage for Dhoni to unleash his power-hitting prowess and propel CSK's total beyond the 200-run mark.

In reply, Rohit Sharma fought valiantly with a century to his name. However, his efforts were in vain as Mumbai Indians continued to lose wickets consistently, ultimately falling significantly short of the 207-run target set by Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad lauded Dhoni's performance, while Hardik Pandya mentioned his cricketing acumen that helped CSK bowlers during the second innings.

“Our young wicketkeeper scoring three sixes down the order helped a lot and I think that was the difference,” Ruturaj Gaikwad said.

“They bowled pretty well and Pathirana was the difference. They were smart with their plans and used the longer boundary well. They got the hang of it and they have a man behind the stumps telling them what's working,” Hardik Pandya said after the match.



