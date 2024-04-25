Advertisement

In a startling twist of fate, Mohit Sharma, the seasoned bowler representing the Gujarat Titans, faced significant scrutiny during a recent IPL match against the Delhi Capitals, conceding 73 runs in his four-over spell to set a new record for the most expensive bowling figures in the league's history.

Mohit Sharma registers unwanted record in IPL

During the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Capitals unleashed an onslaught on the Gujarat Titans' bowling lineup. After losing their openers early, DC's captain, Rishabh Pant, displayed a stunning power-hitting performance, targeting the Gujarat Titans' bowlers with ruthless efficiency.

Rishabh Pant, in particular, seemed to have Mohit Sharma's number, consistently dispatching his deliveries to the boundary. Sharma struggled to find his rhythm and leaked runs at an alarming rate, with Pant taking full advantage. The final over of the innings proved to be particularly brutal for Sharma, as Pant hammered him for 31 runs, including four sixes and a boundary.

With figures of 0/73 from his four overs, Mohit Sharma surpassed Basil Thampi's previous record of conceding 0/70 runs against RCB in 2018, earning the dubious distinction of the most expensive spell in IPL history.

Most expensive bowling figures in IPL history

0/73 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs DC, Delhi, 2024

0/70 - Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018

0/69 - Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023

0/68 - Reece Topley (RCB) vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2024

Despite spirited efforts from Rashid Khan and David Miller towards the end of their innings, the Gujarat Titans fell short in their chase. The Delhi Capitals managed to defend their formidable total of 224 runs, securing victory by a narrow margin of 4 runs.