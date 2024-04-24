Advertisement

It is undeniable that MS Dhoni will be a massive draw among the fans, and he is the centre of focus during a CSK match. Chennai was in action at home when they went against the Lucknow Super Giants in a re-match. even though CSK lost, fans were treated with an MS Dhoni cameo. But it was not enough as the Super Kings lost their match at home after Lucknow's heroics in order to bounce back into the league. But during the match, a hilarious moment ensued when MS Dhoni was in the camera, and he made a hilarious gesture that went super viral over social media.

MS Dhoni's funny gesture makes waves around social media during CSK vs LSG match

During the CSK vs LSG match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Ruturaj Gaikwad was on a spree as he was racing towards a ton. At that time, the cameras panned towards the former skipper MS Dhoni. But the legendary cricketer picked up a water bottle and playfully gestured to throw it towards the camera.

When Dhoni appeared on the screen, the fans went crazy and the noise level skyrocketed in Chepauk. Even though Dhoni faced just one ball and blasted Marcus Stoinis for a four through the square leg zone, it was enough to make the crowd happy. The 42-year-old attempted to go airborne after hitting the ball, but the timing was not as desired, and he went back with a four. In the end, the Super Kings concluded with 210 for 4 in 20 overs.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube put up a showcase in Chepauk, LSG also had their top guns prepared for the occasion. With an incredible 60-ball, undefeated 108, Gaikwad took the lead. His second IPL hundred included three sixes and twelve fours. With seven sixes, Shivam Dube powered his way to a 27-ball-66.

However, Ruturaj Gaikwad's achievement was eclipsed by Marcus Stoinis of LSG, who struck an incredible century to help Lucknow Super Giants defeat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. LSG finished a record run chase at the Chepauk in 19.3 overs thanks to Stoinis' undefeated 124 off 63 balls with 13 fours and six sixes.