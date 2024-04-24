Advertisement

In a light-hearted yet cheeky moment during the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took a playful dig at his former captain MS Dhoni. Harbhajan, who has shared the dressing room with Dhoni both at the international level and for Chennai Super Kings, couldn't resist reminiscing about a memorable innings from the past.

Harbhajan Singh's playful taunts at MS Dhoni

As the broadcaster showcased highlights of MS Dhoni's first-ever six for Chennai Super Kings, which came against Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium, Harbhajan Singh couldn't help but recall his own batting heroics in the same match. "Dhoni ki paari yaad hai meri paari bhul gaye. 14 ball main 28 runs. Banao banao hero, aap hi toh banate ho (You remember Dhoni's innings but forgot mine. You people always make him a hero. Keep doing it)," Harbhajan quipped at host Jatin Sapru while commentating on Star Sports.

Harbhajan Singh was referring to his blistering innings during the inaugural IPL season where he scored 28 runs off just 14 balls, playing a crucial role in Mumbai Indians' chase. He was the stand-in captain for Mumbai Indians in that match, filling in for the regular skipper Sachin Tendulkar. Despite Harbhajan's efforts, MI lost the match by 6 runs.

Not stopping at just one comment, Harbhajan continued his playful banter during the post-match show after Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. "Anhoni sirf Dhoni hi nahi karta bhai, yeh bhi karta. Aaj dekhlia (Now you see that Dhoni is not the only one who does miracles. He [Marcus Stoinis] does too)," Harbhajan said, highlighting Marcus Stoinis' match-winning performance for Lucknow Super Giants. Some fans also reacted to Harbhajan's comments on Dhoni during the CSK vs LSG match.

@StarSportsIndia

Why harbhajan singh and Yuvraj singh is so jealous by CSK or dhoni? — SONU KANT VERMA (@SONUKANTVERMA1)

Yes They @StarSportsIndia @jatinsapru always trying from season 1 to promote and make #Dhoni star . PR working very well @harbhajan_singh #RuturajGaikwad #Ruturaj #Dube #Stoinis #Lsg #CSKvsLSG — CricFreak (@debn62388)

The camaraderie between Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni is evident, with both players sharing a long history of playing together for India and CSK. Harbhajan's playful taunts, which he made in jest, add to the entertainment value of the IPL, showcasing the friendly rivalry and banter that exists between players off the field.

As far as the match between CSK and LSG is concerned, the KL Rahul-led side won by 6 wickets. Marcus Stoinis scored his maiden IPL century to help Lucknow beat Chennai and end their IPL 2024 winning streak at home.