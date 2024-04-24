Advertisement

In a compelling plea that echoed the sentiments of many cricket enthusiasts, former India cricketer Suresh Raina has urged BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar to consider Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Shivam Dube for the upcoming World Cup. Dube's recent batting heroics in the ongoing IPL 2024 season have caught the attention of many, and Raina believes he is the right fit for the national squad.

Also Read: NZ star Devon Conway returns to CSK camp despite being replaced, to train with IPL team for T20 CWC

Advertisement

Suresh Raina backs Shivam Dube for T20 World Cup 2024

"World Cup loading for Shivam dube! Ajit Agarkar bhai select karo please (Brother please select him)," Raina tweeted, highlighting Dube's phenomenal form and his potential inclusion in the World Cup squad. The tweet comes on the heels of Dube's explosive innings against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, April 23, where he smashed a scintillating 66 off just 27 balls. Alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's century, Dube's batting masterclass propelled Chennai Super Kings to a formidable total of 210/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Advertisement

World Cup loading for Shivam dube ! @imAagarkar bhai select karo please 🇮🇳🙏 https://t.co/b7g0BxHRSp — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina)

Shivam Dube's performance this season has been nothing short of exceptional, showcasing his ability to single-handedly change the course of a match. His aggressive batting style, coupled with his handy medium-pace bowling, makes him a valuable asset for any team. With the T20 World Cup 2024 on the horizon, Suresh Raina's plea underscores the urgency of recognizing and harnessing Dube's talent on the international stage.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'That door is now closed': Sunil Narine minces no words in telling statement to West Indies Cricket

The comparison between Dube and Hardik Pandya is inevitable, given their similar roles as all-rounders in the Indian team. While Pandya has been a mainstay in the national squad for several years, his recent form and fitness concerns have raised questions about his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad. Shivam Dube's consistent performances in the IPL 2024 present a compelling case for his selection as an alternative all-rounder, capable of delivering match-winning performances with both bat and ball.