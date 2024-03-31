×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 00:25 IST

VIDEO | MS Dhoni makes the day of a specially abled fan on a wheelchair after he lands in Vizag

A heartwarming video, shared across CSK's social media channels, captured MS Dhoni's genuine warmth towards the fan.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
MS Dhoni meets a specially abled fan
MS Dhoni meets a specially abled fan | Image:CSK
  • 2 min read
Amidst the vibrant ambiance of Vizag, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) arrived for their much-anticipated match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) to an overwhelming reception from their fans. The atmosphere was electric, especially for former Indian cricket captain and CSK icon, MS Dhoni, affectionately known as Thala among his followers.

MS Dhoni makes the day of a specially-abled fan

A heartwarming video, shared across CSK's social media channels, captured MS Dhoni's genuine warmth as he interacted with a devoted fan sitting in a wheelchair. His characteristic humility and elegance were evident, touching the hearts of many. The video shows Dhoni shaking the hands of the specially abled fan. 

MS Dhoni stepped down from CSK captaincy a day before the start of the IPL 2024 season. CSK named Ruturaj Gaikwad as his successor for the current season. Dhoni has served CSK for a very long time since the inception of the cash-rich league in 2008. For two seasons in between when CSK was banned from the tournament, Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiants. 

With CSK, Dhoni has won a record five IPL titles as the captain of the franchise. His latest title win came during the IPL 2023 season when CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the final to lift the trophy. Dhoni is most likely playing his last edition as he is expected to retire from all forms of cricket after IPL 2024.  

Published March 31st, 2024 at 00:25 IST

