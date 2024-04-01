×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 23:36 IST

'Mahi maar raha hai': MS Dhoni rolls back the clock with MASSIVE sixes for CSK - WATCH

As MS Dhoni walked into bat during the DC vs CSK match, the atmosphere was electric. The crowd was buzzing with anticipation.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a moment that sent ripples of nostalgia across the cricketing world, MS Dhoni graced the pitch during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. It was a sight many fans had eagerly awaited for over 300 days, given Dhoni's exclusive appearances solely for the IPL

The last time the cricketing maestro was seen wielding his bat was during the IPL 2023 final, where he failed to open his account but CSK still managed to clinch their fifth title.

Also Read: 'This is MS Dhoni's last season': Ravi Shastri gets into the GENIUS mind of MSD reveals his CSK POA

MS Dhoni rolls back the clock

As MS Dhoni walked into bat during the DC vs CSK match, the atmosphere was electric. The crowd was buzzing with anticipation, and the chants of 'Mahi maar raha hai' echoed through social media timelines. With every boundary he scored, Dhoni seemed to turn back the clock, reminding fans of his impeccable timing and unparalleled prowess with the bat.

Despite the brief cameo, Dhoni's six over covers was a testament to his enduring class and ability to deliver when it matters most. For his fans, it was a moment to cherish, a glimpse of the vintage Dhoni who has entertained and inspired cricket lovers across the globe for years.

Also Read: Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Umran Malik and Mayank Yadav rank?

In the end, Dhoni finished with an unbeaten score of 37 off 16 balls but CSK lost the match by 20 runs. Delhi Capitals finally managed to snatch their maiden victory of the season and Rishabh Pant played a pivotal role with the bat in setting the target. DC scored 191/5 in 20 overs. In reply, CSK were restricted for 171/6 in 20 overs.  

Published March 31st, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

