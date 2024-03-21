×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 20:44 IST

CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni seen doing 'captain' Ruturaj Gaikwad's work even after leaving CSK captaincy

MS Dhoni's tenure as captain of CSK also marks the longest-serving in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
MS Dhoni inspecting the pitch
MS Dhoni inspecting the pitch | Image:Star Sports
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Despite relinquishing the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni seems unable to shed his ingrained leadership mindset. Just hours after Ruturaj Gaikwad was named the new skipper for IPL 2024, Dhoni was spotted meticulously inspecting the pitch at Chepauk Stadium. A viral image captures Dhoni engrossed in examining the pitch, a day prior to CSK's much-anticipated clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Also Read: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad takes over ahead of IPL 2024

Advertisement

MS Dhoni inspects pitch ahead of IPL opener

MS Dhoni stands as the epitome of success as the most triumphant captain in both the history of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the IPL. With an unprecedented five titles under his leadership, Dhoni has etched his name in the annals of cricketing glory. His tenure as captain also marks the longest-serving in the Indian Premier League.

Advertisement

In the esteemed lineage of CSK captains, Ruturaj Gaikwad emerges as the fourth to don the mantle in the IPL. Gaikwad's ascension comes on the back of consistent performances, particularly as an opener, over the past couple of seasons, adding to the anticipation surrounding his leadership debut for the team.

"MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," CSK said in its statement.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'End of an era': Internet goes into meltdown after MS Dhoni resigns as CSK captain

Advertisement

Speculation looms over MS Dhoni's potential retirement at the end of the season, prompting the franchise to prioritize a seamless transition in the stalwart's presence as a player. Gaikwad, who boasts six ODIs and 19 T20s for India, marked his debut for CSK in 2020 and has since been a consistent performer, featuring in 52 games for the team.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ptotest

AAP leaders reactions

a minute ago
Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal be Arrested?

Kejriwal

2 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Atishi on Kejriwal Arrest

2 minutes ago
The Kolkata Metro will be operating a special midnight service on March 23.

Kolkata Midnigh Metro

10 minutes ago
MS Dhoni inspecting the pitch

Dhoni inspecting pitch

13 minutes ago
BREAKING: Security Beefed Up Around CM Kejriwal's Residence As ED Team Carries Search

Kejriwal arrest

15 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

18 minutes ago
Holi: Noida Banquets, Farm Houses Asked to Obtain Bar License To Serve Liquor or Face Action

Bar License on Holi

19 minutes ago
HC allows ASI survey of Bhojshala

India News LIVE

19 minutes ago
Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur 3 Release Date

21 minutes ago
Delhi excise policy explained

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

22 minutes ago
US housing starts to surge, indicating a strong market recovery

US housing surges

27 minutes ago
Micron Technology stock

Micron Technology surges

29 minutes ago
YouTuber Elvish Yadav To Be Produced Before Gurugram Court In Assault Case On Mar 27

YouTuber Elvish Yadav Cou

31 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

How MS announced decision

35 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Alanna's Baby Shower

37 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

42 minutes ago
MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma

Rohit on MSD leaving

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education8 hours ago

  2. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News9 hours ago

  5. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo