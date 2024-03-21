Advertisement

Despite relinquishing the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni seems unable to shed his ingrained leadership mindset. Just hours after Ruturaj Gaikwad was named the new skipper for IPL 2024, Dhoni was spotted meticulously inspecting the pitch at Chepauk Stadium. A viral image captures Dhoni engrossed in examining the pitch, a day prior to CSK's much-anticipated clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

MS Dhoni inspects pitch ahead of IPL opener

MS Dhoni stands as the epitome of success as the most triumphant captain in both the history of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the IPL. With an unprecedented five titles under his leadership, Dhoni has etched his name in the annals of cricketing glory. His tenure as captain also marks the longest-serving in the Indian Premier League.

In the esteemed lineage of CSK captains, Ruturaj Gaikwad emerges as the fourth to don the mantle in the IPL. Gaikwad's ascension comes on the back of consistent performances, particularly as an opener, over the past couple of seasons, adding to the anticipation surrounding his leadership debut for the team.

"MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," CSK said in its statement.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: MS Dhoni hands over captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. #WhistlePodu #Yellove — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 21, 2024

Speculation looms over MS Dhoni's potential retirement at the end of the season, prompting the franchise to prioritize a seamless transition in the stalwart's presence as a player. Gaikwad, who boasts six ODIs and 19 T20s for India, marked his debut for CSK in 2020 and has since been a consistent performer, featuring in 52 games for the team.