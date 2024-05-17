Advertisement

A true phenomenon in the field, MS Dhoni has been a prime reason why the CSK's matches are always Housefull. The man behind the stumps has been a fan favourite for the fans, and with the Indian Premier League heading towards the climax, the CSK faithful will arrive in big numbers to witness the former Team skipper. The Super Kings will compete in a must-win clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and it is a do-or-die battle for both teams as a win will seal their playoff fate. Ahead of the pivotal clash, MSD was seen training in the nets, but to much of a surprise, he was seen with the ball and practicing with it.

Stumper MS Dhoni spotted bowling in the nets ahead of pivotal RCB vs CSK clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper-batter, MS Dhoni, was seen bowling in the nets as the team trained for the do-or-die clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In a video shared by the Super Kings on X (Formerly Twitter), MSD was playing with the ball as he bowled a couple of balls as he practiced in the nets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

MS Dhoni has been seen struggling with his knee, just like he did last year. The former CSK skipper played through the pain and featured in all of the matches despite having a knee injury that causes trouble when he runs between the wickets. If the speculations regarding MSD's longevity in the IPL are true, the RCB vs CSK clash could be Dhoni's swansong in the IPL, and he could retire from all forms of cricket.

For the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Chennai Super Kings, it is a high-stakes clash as both teams' playoff berths are on the line. With the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and recently the Sunrisers Hyderabad having secured their spot in the top four of the IPL 2024 points table, the last position will be officially determined on Saturday.

The catch is that assuming a first-inning score of 200 in 20 overs, RCB will need to win by 18 runs or in 18.1 overs because CSK has a higher NRR than them. The game is also under threat from rain; if the contest is washed out, the Chennai Super Kings will advance to the playoffs with 15 points, and the RCB will be left hanging even though they made a valiant attempt to pull off a comeback.