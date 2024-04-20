Advertisement

Mumbai Indians have been going through a tumultuous season. Till now, the franchise has failed to perform a dominant run in the 2024 season. It is a new era for MI as skipper Hardik Pandya is running the team, but the team has failed to secure proper wins. In their recent match against the Punjab Kings at the Mullanpur Stadium, a controversial moment occurred involving batting coach Keiron Pollard and Tim David. The IPL has found them guilty of their actions and have penalized for their actions.

MI coach Pollard, batter Tim David found guilty of code breach, slapped with a penalty

Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard have been fined 20 percent of their respective match fees for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during the game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 18.

In the 15th over of MI's innings, an Arshdeep Singh delivery was full and way outside off-stump, very close to the line. Suryakumar, who was batting on 67 off 47 deliveries, tried chasing it but the on-field umpire deemed it a legal delivery. But cameras showed MI head coach Mark Boucher was gesturing to Suryakumar that it was a wide, following which David and Pollard was seen urging the right-hander to take a review, which is illegal as per rules.

The fine was imposed after a viral video of the match sparked controversy where members in the squad and support staff in the dugout of five-time champions were seen allegedly providing illegal assistance to batter Suryakumar Yadav in asking for a review.

"David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees," an IPL release said on Saturday.

“Both admitted to the offence and accepted the match referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.”