Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman bid farewell to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad as he departed India to fulfill his international commitments ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Rahman's departure comes as he prepares to represent Bangladesh in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, a crucial fixture in their tournament preparations.

Despite his short stint with CSK in IPL 2024, Mustafizur Rahman's impact and camaraderie within the team were evident. Before his departure, the left-arm seamer had a memorable encounter with CSK legend MS Dhoni, who bestowed upon him a special token of appreciation.

In a gesture of great sportsmanship and camaraderie, MS Dhoni presented Mustafizur Rahman with his iconic Number 7 CSK jersey, adorned with a heartfelt message. "With luv to Fizz," Dhoni wrote on the jersey.

Thanks for everything Mahi bhai. It was a special feeling to share the same dressing room with a legend like you. Thanks for keeping faith in me everytime. Appreciating your valuable tips, I will remember those things.



Mustafizur Rahman made an impactful debut for the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, during the Indian Premier League 2024 season. Displaying his prowess as a left-arm pacer, Rahman delivered consistently for his team, claiming 14 wickets in 9 matches at an impressive average of 22.71 and an economy rate of 9.26.

Mustafizur Rahman's contributions were pivotal in several of CSK's victories throughout this season. However, Chennai Super Kings find themselves grappling with a series of setbacks in their fast-bowling department. Matheesha Pathirana's absence due to a niggle, coupled with Deepak Chahar's hamstring injury, has further worsened their challenges. Additionally, Tushar Deshpande's illness has added to the team's woes.

Despite these adversities, the defending champions have managed to maintain a balanced performance in the ongoing season of the tournament. With five wins and an equal number of losses, CSK continues to forge their fight for a spot in the IPL playoffs.