THOKO TAALI! Navjot Singh Sidhu is back in the commentary box for IPL 2024, fans are ecstatic
IPL 2024: Cricket fans were excited to see Navjot Singh Sidhu come up with his witty one-liners in Hindi and in English in the commentary box.
After period of several years, former India cricketer and celebrated commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu will be back in the commentary box for IPL 2024. The cricketer-turned-politician was a beloved commentator due to his witty sentences but had missed several seasons in the IPL due to various legal troubles. But now, Sidhu is back and fans are ecstatic.
"A wise man once said, "Hope is the biggest ‘tope’" And this wise man, the great Navjot Singh Sidhu himself, has joined our Incredible StarCast! Don't miss his incredible commentary (and gajab one-liners)," Star Sports said in a post.
Sidhu is back on IPL commentary
Cricket fans were excited at the prospect of seeing Sidhu come up with his witty one-liners in Hindi and in English in the commentary box. This is how they responded to the news:-
IPL 2024 Commentators
Before we go into the details of IPL 2024, let's have a look at the list of commentators for the prestigious competition. IPL commentators do more for fans than just provide entertainment; they are essential in keeping supporters upbeat and informed about happenings on the pitch. For a great deal of fans, especially throughout the workday, watching live commentary is a good substitute for being there in person.
The broadcasters and BCCI have expanded their commentary to include languages like Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Hindi, and English. This extension highlights the IPL's worldwide appeal while also serving a larger audience. Cricket enthusiasts' pulse beats in time with the commentary, creating a sentimental bond with key moments in the match. Cricket fans anxiously anticipate the group of commentators who will bring a varied and fascinating commentary experience in several languages, adding to the tournament's appeal as the Indian Premier League 2024 countdown approaches. Let's take a look at the list of commentators for the IPL 2024.
IPL 2024 Commentators (Hindi)
- Gautam Gambhir
- Kiran More
- Irfan Pathan
- Suresh Raina
- Aakash Chopra
- Parthiv Patel
- Tanya Purohi
- Ravi Shastri
- Jatin Sapru
- Virender Sehwag
- Nikhil Chopra
- Suren Sundaram
- Navjot Singh Sidhu
IPL 2024 Commentators (Marathi)
- Snehal Pradhan
- Kunal Date
- Prasanna Sant
- Sandeep Patil
- Chaitanya Sant
IPL 2024 Commentators (Tamil)
- K Srikkanth
- RJ Balaji
- RK Bhavna
- S Badrinath
- S Ramesh
- Abhinav Mukund
- Nanee
IPL 2024 Commentators (English)
- Harsha Bhogle
- Nick Knight
- Mathew Hayden
- Laxman Sivaramakrishnan
- Jacques Kallis
- Kevin Pietersen
- Danny Morrison
- Tom Moody
- Steven Smith
- Aaron Finch
- Alan Wilkins
- Paul Collingwood
- Sunil Gavaskar
- Simon Doull
- Daniel Vettori
IPL 2024 Commentators (Kanadda)
- Akhil Balachandra
- Vijay Bharadwa
- Roopesh Shetty
- GK Anil Kumar
- Srinivasa Murthy P
- Bharath Chipli
- Pavan Deshpande
- Gundappa Vishwanath
- Sumesh Goni
IPL 2024 Commentators (Telgu)
- Anchor Ravi Rakle
- Venugopal Rao
- T Suman
- Kaushik NC
- Kalyan Krishna D
- Ashish Reddy
- MSK Prasad
IPL 2024 Commentators (Bhojpuri)
- Mohammed Saif
- Gulam Hussain
- Sneh Upadhyay
- Satya Prakash
- Shivam Singh
- Dimpal Singh
- Saurabh Verma
- Ravi Kishan
- Kunal Aditya Singh
- Vishal Aditya Singh
IPL 2024 Commentators (Malayalam)
- Shiyas Mohammed
- Vishnu Hariharan
- Raiphi Gomez
- C M DeepakC M Deepak
- Tinu Yohannan
IPL 2024 Commentators (Bengali)
- Saradindu Mukherjee
- Gautam Bhattacharya
- Debasish Datta
- Sanjeeb Mukherjea
- Joydeep Mukherjee
Salary of Commentators in IPL 2024
Dugout Panel: $520,000 to $750,000
English Panel: $252,000 to $550,000
Hindi Panel: $82,000 to $370,000
Regional Panel: $82,000-1,55,000
