After period of several years, former India cricketer and celebrated commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu will be back in the commentary box for IPL 2024. The cricketer-turned-politician was a beloved commentator due to his witty sentences but had missed several seasons in the IPL due to various legal troubles. But now, Sidhu is back and fans are ecstatic.

"A wise man once said, "Hope is the biggest ‘tope’" And this wise man, the great Navjot Singh Sidhu himself, has joined our Incredible StarCast! Don't miss his incredible commentary (and gajab one-liners)," Star Sports said in a post.

Sidhu is back on IPL commentary

Cricket fans were excited at the prospect of seeing Sidhu come up with his witty one-liners in Hindi and in English in the commentary box. This is how they responded to the news:-

IPL 2024 Commentators

Before we go into the details of IPL 2024, let's have a look at the list of commentators for the prestigious competition. IPL commentators do more for fans than just provide entertainment; they are essential in keeping supporters upbeat and informed about happenings on the pitch. For a great deal of fans, especially throughout the workday, watching live commentary is a good substitute for being there in person.

The broadcasters and BCCI have expanded their commentary to include languages like Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Hindi, and English. This extension highlights the IPL's worldwide appeal while also serving a larger audience. Cricket enthusiasts' pulse beats in time with the commentary, creating a sentimental bond with key moments in the match. Cricket fans anxiously anticipate the group of commentators who will bring a varied and fascinating commentary experience in several languages, adding to the tournament's appeal as the Indian Premier League 2024 countdown approaches. Let's take a look at the list of commentators for the IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Commentators (Hindi)

Gautam Gambhir

Kiran More

Irfan Pathan

Suresh Raina

Aakash Chopra

Parthiv Patel

Tanya Purohi

Ravi Shastri

Jatin Sapru

Virender Sehwag

Nikhil Chopra

Suren Sundaram

Navjot Singh Sidhu

IPL 2024 Commentators (Marathi)

Snehal Pradhan

Kunal Date

Prasanna Sant

Sandeep Patil

Chaitanya Sant

IPL 2024 Commentators (Tamil)

K Srikkanth

RJ Balaji

RK Bhavna

S Badrinath

S Ramesh

Abhinav Mukund

Nanee

IPL 2024 Commentators (English)

Harsha Bhogle

Nick Knight

Mathew Hayden

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Jacques Kallis

Kevin Pietersen

Danny Morrison

Tom Moody

Steven Smith

Aaron Finch

Alan Wilkins

Paul Collingwood

Sunil Gavaskar

Simon Doull

Daniel Vettori

IPL 2024 Commentators (Kanadda)

Akhil Balachandra

Vijay Bharadwa

Roopesh Shetty

GK Anil Kumar

Srinivasa Murthy P

Bharath Chipli

Pavan Deshpande

Gundappa Vishwanath

Sumesh Goni

IPL 2024 Commentators (Telgu)

Anchor Ravi Rakle

Venugopal Rao

T Suman

Kaushik NC

Kalyan Krishna D

Ashish Reddy

MSK Prasad

IPL 2024 Commentators (Bhojpuri)

Mohammed Saif

Gulam Hussain

Sneh Upadhyay

Satya Prakash

Shivam Singh

Dimpal Singh

Saurabh Verma

Ravi Kishan

Kunal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh

IPL 2024 Commentators (Malayalam)

Shiyas Mohammed

Vishnu Hariharan

Raiphi Gomez

C M DeepakC M Deepak

Tinu Yohannan

IPL 2024 Commentators (Bengali)

Saradindu Mukherjee

Gautam Bhattacharya

Debasish Datta

Sanjeeb Mukherjea

Joydeep Mukherjee

Salary of Commentators in IPL 2024

Dugout Panel: $520,000 to $750,000

English Panel: $252,000 to $550,000

Hindi Panel: $82,000 to $370,000

Regional Panel: $82,000-1,55,000