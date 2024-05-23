Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's quest for a title is finally over after a crushing defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals. Unfortunately, Bengaluru's loss means Dinesh Karthik's remarkable IPL career has come to an end, and he got to do it from the start. Karthik's journeyman career, which included stints with multiple IPL franchises, will come to an end with the IPL 2024. Fans poured in their well wishes for the retiring wicketkeeper-batsman, who has quietly left the IPL.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik receives guard of honour from Kohli and other RCB players after announcing retirement

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik gets all the love from the fans as social media pours in with applause for the retiring wicketkeeper-batter

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has already stated that the IPL 2024 will be his final season in the Indian Premier League. The stumper wanted to make sure that his last ride was as intense as possible, and DK followed suit. RCB made the playoffs but lost to the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL eliminator.

Advertisement

No old age drama, never did retirement drama for attention, never hiding behind others in tough situations.



Streets will never forget you Thala Dinesh Karthik thank you for everything and happy retirement from IPL. pic.twitter.com/HXbh7vq1Xv — Kevin (@imkevin149)

If that’s the last we will see on the pitch of @DineshKarthik playing it’s been an absolute pleasure .. One of the games great people who already has lit up the TV screen with his punditry & outfits .. will be missed playing but always loved .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan)

Forever indebted..Happy Retirement naa @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/CmtQcTnm3c — Royce (@Exhausted_45)

Dear DK,



One more game please?



நன்றி for being an inspiration, அண்ணா. You taught us how to fight regardless of what the situation is.

Celebrating 20 years of an underrated wicketkeeper and finisher. We are going to miss seeing you in action.



எங்க ஊரு மைந்தன் @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/7aic8K7rCe — Tamil Thalaivas (@tamilthalaivas)

Happy Retirement DK , Dinesh Karthik, don't ever doubt on yourself you are best among them. Your last against Bangladesh still gives goosebumps, you saved humanity that day ♥️ pic.twitter.com/o2kzyKTOr6 — theboysthing_ (@Theboysthing)

Farewell Dinesh Karthik brother. What a dream last IPL season. Gave his everything. pic.twitter.com/87rBoUBOHh — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan)

Also Read: 'IPL trophy is not won by aggressive celebration or by beating CSK': Ambati Rayudu again roasts RCB

Dinesh Karthik's performance in the IPL 2024 season was flawless, as he dominated with the bat. He also made a strong effort behind the wicket. He has an impressive strike rate of 187 and has scored 326 runs in the 2024 IPL. DK emerged as a finisher with big hits, putting him in contention for the T20 World Cup squad. The stumper has still to decide on his international career, but his IPL stint has come to an end.