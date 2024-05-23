Updated May 23rd, 2024 at 09:39 IST
'No age old drama, never did retirement drama for attention': Tributes for Retiring Dinesh Karthik
Indian Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik gets all the love from the fans after he silently retires from the IPL as RCB lost the eliminator to RR.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's quest for a title is finally over after a crushing defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals. Unfortunately, Bengaluru's loss means Dinesh Karthik's remarkable IPL career has come to an end, and he got to do it from the start. Karthik's journeyman career, which included stints with multiple IPL franchises, will come to an end with the IPL 2024. Fans poured in their well wishes for the retiring wicketkeeper-batsman, who has quietly left the IPL.
Also Read: Dinesh Karthik receives guard of honour from Kohli and other RCB players after announcing retirement
Advertisement
Dinesh Karthik gets all the love from the fans as social media pours in with applause for the retiring wicketkeeper-batter
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has already stated that the IPL 2024 will be his final season in the Indian Premier League. The stumper wanted to make sure that his last ride was as intense as possible, and DK followed suit. RCB made the playoffs but lost to the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL eliminator.
Advertisement
Also Read: 'IPL trophy is not won by aggressive celebration or by beating CSK': Ambati Rayudu again roasts RCB
Dinesh Karthik's performance in the IPL 2024 season was flawless, as he dominated with the bat. He also made a strong effort behind the wicket. He has an impressive strike rate of 187 and has scored 326 runs in the 2024 IPL. DK emerged as a finisher with big hits, putting him in contention for the T20 World Cup squad. The stumper has still to decide on his international career, but his IPL stint has come to an end.
Advertisement
Published May 23rd, 2024 at 09:39 IST