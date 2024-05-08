Advertisement

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday locked horns against Rajasthan Royals in a much-anticipated IPL 2024 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC beat RR by 20 runs to secure two crucial points in the table and keep themselves alive for the IPL playoffs. Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel and the spinners did the job for Delhi as they managed to defend the 222-run target.

Parth Jindal explains his animated reaction after Sanju Samson's dismissal

Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, was batting well for his team and was looking good to finish the game with the bat. However, it was Samson's dismissal that once again turned the game in DC's favour. Samson was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar in the 16th over of RR's innings. Samson was caught by Shai Hope at the long-on boundary.

Shai Hope's boots were almost parallel to the boundary cushion when he took the catch to dismiss Sanju Samson. The catch was reviewed by the TV umpire, who ruled it legal and sent Samson back to the pavilion. However, Samson and his team were seen protesting the decision, requesting the on-field umpires to check again from another angle.

Sanju Samson's request was turned down by the on-field umpires and he was sent back to the RR dugout. While Samson was showing his dissent on the field, Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal was seen shouting at the India wicketkeeper, saying "Out hai, out hai (It's out, it's out)." Jindal's actions did not sit down well with spectators, who slammed him for his animated gesture at Samson.

Parth Jindal has now explained his behaviour saying that Sanju Samson had gotten them all worried with the way he was playing and hence the animated reaction when he was out. Jindal met with Samson after the match and congratulated him for being picked in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Was lovely interacting with Manoj and Sanju - was incredible to witness his power hitting at the Kotla - he got us all extremely worried and hence the animated reaction when he was out! Had the pleasure of congratulating him as well. Great win by our boys! https://t.co/6luOM4UnTe — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11)

Rajasthan Royals are currently in second place in the IPL 2024 points table with 8 wins in 11 games. RR has three more matches left in the league stage of IPL 2024. They will play Chennai Super Kings in their game on May 12.