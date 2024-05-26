Advertisement

Pat Cummins is all set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the finals of IPL 2024 against Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides have faced each other twice in the 17th edition of the IPL and KKR have won both the contests. The final will be played at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

In the finals at Chepauk, Pat Cummins has a chance to take the legacy of Shane Warne forward if he manages to win vs KKR and lead SRH to their second ever IPL title.

Advertisement

Also Read | Blessing in disguise for Pat Cummins? Here's how SRH have edge in final

Here's how Pat Cummins can carry forward Shane Warne's legacy

Pat Cummins will become the sixth Australian player to take the field in the IPL finals as the captain of a franchise. Not only can he lead, SRH to their second IPL title but he can also become only the second Australian skipper to win IPL after finishing in the top two of IPL standings.

The legendary Shane Warne was the first one to do it with Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season of IPL back in 2008.

Advertisement

We promise Shreyas and Pat didn't hit "Auto tune" here 😁



RAW and unfiltered - both captains ahead of the #Final 🏆 #TATAIPL | #TheFinalCall | #KKRvSRH | @KKRiders | @SunRisers | @ShreyasIyer15 | @patcummins30 pic.twitter.com/ZI1YhI6UCY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

If Pat Cummins wins he would join Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist and David Warner as the Aussie skippers to have won the IPL. If he loses, he will join Steve Smith and Geroge Bailey as the Australian skippers to have lost the final.

Advertisement

Also Read | Pat Cummins approaches milestone in quest for MS Dhoni's esteemed feat

Here is the record of Australian skippers in IPL finals

Advertisement

Shane Warne (2008): beats CSK for the title

Adam Gilchrist (2009): beats RCB for the title

George Bailey (2014): loses to KKR in the final

David Warner (2016): beats RCB for the title

Steve Smith (2017): loses to MI in the final

If Pat Cummins does end up winning the IPL title in the final against KKR then it would cap off an incredible 12 month run which saw him win the World Test Championship, ODI Cricket World Cup and retain the Asehs as the skipper of Australia.