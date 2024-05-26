Updated May 26th, 2024 at 17:21 IST
Pat Cummins to take Shane Warne's IPL Legacy forward with a win in the KKR vs SRH clash? here's how
Pat Cummins leads SRH into the IPL final vs KKR having won the WTC, ODI WC & retaining the Ashes in last 12 months. Now he can take Warne's legacy forward.
Sports
- 2 min read
Pat Cummins is all set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the finals of IPL 2024 against Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides have faced each other twice in the 17th edition of the IPL and KKR have won both the contests. The final will be played at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.
In the finals at Chepauk, Pat Cummins has a chance to take the legacy of Shane Warne forward if he manages to win vs KKR and lead SRH to their second ever IPL title.
Here's how Pat Cummins can carry forward Shane Warne's legacy
Pat Cummins will become the sixth Australian player to take the field in the IPL finals as the captain of a franchise. Not only can he lead, SRH to their second IPL title but he can also become only the second Australian skipper to win IPL after finishing in the top two of IPL standings.
The legendary Shane Warne was the first one to do it with Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season of IPL back in 2008.
If Pat Cummins wins he would join Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist and David Warner as the Aussie skippers to have won the IPL. If he loses, he will join Steve Smith and Geroge Bailey as the Australian skippers to have lost the final.
Here is the record of Australian skippers in IPL finals
Shane Warne (2008): beats CSK for the title
Adam Gilchrist (2009): beats RCB for the title
George Bailey (2014): loses to KKR in the final
David Warner (2016): beats RCB for the title
Steve Smith (2017): loses to MI in the final
If Pat Cummins does end up winning the IPL title in the final against KKR then it would cap off an incredible 12 month run which saw him win the World Test Championship, ODI Cricket World Cup and retain the Asehs as the skipper of Australia.
Published May 26th, 2024 at 17:03 IST