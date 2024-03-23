Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 15:34 IST
IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live Score & Updates: Match begins
Day 2 of the IPL 2024 season features a doubleheader with the afternoon match between the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Mullanpur Stadium. Stumper Rishabh Pant will be back in action after 454 days after suffering a car accident. Both teams will be aiming for the title this year after missing out in various occasions. Check out the live action & updates here at republicworld.com.
3: 33 IST, March 23rd 2024
Sam Curran has the ball. Delhi Capitals is away with a couple of boundaries. 9/0 after 0.4 overs.
3: 26 IST, March 23rd 2024
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
3: 25 IST, March 23rd 2024
Match is about to begin.
3: 03 IST, March 23rd 2024
PBKS won the toss and have decided to field first.
1: 24 IST, March 23rd 2024
The return of Rishabh Pant and the first-ever IPL match-up at Mullanpur will take place at 03:30 PM.
