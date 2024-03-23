×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 15:34 IST

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live Score & Updates: Match begins

Day 2 of the IPL 2024 season features a doubleheader with the afternoon match between the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Mullanpur Stadium. Stumper Rishabh Pant will be back in action after 454 days after suffering a car accident. Both teams will be aiming for the title this year after missing out in various occasions. Check out the live action & updates here at republicworld.com.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan | Image: X
IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live Score & Updates: Match begins
IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live Score & Updates: Playing XIs
IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live Score & Updates: Match about to begin
  • Listen to this article
3: 33 IST, March 23rd 2024

Sam Curran has the ball. Delhi Capitals is away with a couple of boundaries. 9/0 after 0.4 overs.

3: 26 IST, March 23rd 2024

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Advertisement
3: 25 IST, March 23rd 2024

Match is about to begin.

3: 03 IST, March 23rd 2024

PBKS won the toss and have decided to field first.

Advertisement
1: 24 IST, March 23rd 2024

The return of Rishabh Pant and the first-ever IPL match-up at Mullanpur will take place at 03:30 PM. 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor

BSEB 12th scrutiny dates

a minute ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

a minute ago
They Didn't Comply With I-T Rules: BJP Slams Congress Amid Bank Freeze Row

BJP Slams Congress

3 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

3 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Pandya captaincy stint

9 minutes ago
Blush Application Tips For Different Face Shapes

Blush Application Tips

11 minutes ago
Zak Brown

McLaren extend contract

12 minutes ago
Yakushima (Japan)

Old Forests Of The World

14 minutes ago
Hefty ₹50,000 Fine for Ayodhya Station Contractor

Ayodhya Station

15 minutes ago
Soy milk

Nutrients For Thyroid

16 minutes ago
US Election

Election Year

16 minutes ago
Healthcare

GenAI adoption healthcare

17 minutes ago
Almond and pancakes

PCOS Diet For Women

18 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

18 minutes ago
Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Arrives In Style

19 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Casuals

19 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Tiger, Akshay Get Clicked

20 minutes ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny's Airport Look

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News6 hours ago

  2. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World7 hours ago

  3. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World7 hours ago

  4. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World8 hours ago

  5. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo