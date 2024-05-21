Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir has been pivotal as his influence had been vital for the Kolkata Knight Riders. A team which was at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table are now at the top position of the playoffs and has made a strong case for their third IPL title this year. With Shreyas Iyer leading the side, KKR boasts solid firepower in their arsenal. While they are the reigning supreme in the Points table, they are at the bottom in terms of another chart, and Gautam Gambhir has fired off a warning to the teams who don't want to be lingering at the bottom of the table.

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir offers a fair warning to all IPL teams

Gautam Gambhir appeared as a guest at R Ashwin's YouTube show Kutti Stories with Ash, where they talked about a lot of topics and had a laugh as they interacted. The subject also reached the IPL's Fair Play award, and Gambhir warned all the teams that if they want to be at the top of the table, do not have him in the team. Take a look at the two cricketing great's interaction in one of the videos on the Spin great's YouTube Channel.

Gambhir: I still don't understand. We played pretty fair. What wrong have we done in the last five games? I don't think so we've done anything wrong. And still, we are number 10. Probably it's just because I'm sitting in that dugout.

Ashwin: We used to I'm sure you would have seen this. When we used to go to school, the favourite children in the class would get these incentive cards. Like the merit cards, like the well-behaved cards. My daughter brought...

Gambhir: Unfortunately, even then I was the backbencher. I was made to sit on the last bench. It's been going with me since I was a young kid and it's continued like that. The moment I'm there with any franchise, the fair play award, we are the where? We are the what? Number 9 or number 10? Last year LSG was number 9, this year KKR is number 10.

Ashwin: So if you want a fair play award, don't take Gautam.

Gambhir: Yeah, yeah. If you want a fair... Please, please. Stay away from me.

Despite being in the bottom low of the Fair Play table, KKR remains a dominant force, and they will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match One of the IPL 2024 Playoffs. One win could propel them into the final spot, and it is yet to be seen who will pounce on the chance.