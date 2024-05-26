Advertisement

The famous M.A. Chidambaram Stadium is all decked up to host the IPL 2024 Final between the two titans, the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams went face to face at Qualifier One of the playoff stage, where Kolkata advanced into the finals. The showdown will be interesting as the Pat Cummins-led side will look to avenge the loss, while Shreyas Iyer and the Knight Riders will aim to win it all. But what happens if the ultimate IPL clash ends up being a washout? Just like what happened on the day of the 2024 IPL Final? Here's all the details you need to know.

If the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match ends up being a washout, there is a reserve day in place for the competition. If rain hampers the competition on Sunday, the match-up will be shifted to Monday, May 27th, 2024. However, if the match ends up being washed out on the reserve day as well, the Kolkata Knight Riders will be handed the title since they have a better net run rate and stand atop SRH in the IPL 2024 points table. But the umpires and match officials will look to get the results of the match on Sunday itself.

As per Accuweather.com, on May 26, the evening in Chennai will continue to be overcast. Once more, the captains will have to win the toss and attempt to bat first because there will be 100% cloud cover and little dew. There will be a 34-32 degree Celsius temperature range. The humidity will rise from 61 per cent at 7 pm to 68 per cent at 11 PM IST.

Even though there was no rain threat on Sunday, the KKR and SRH camp could not host their practice at Chepauk after rain halted them from undergoing their practice session on Saturday, May 25. On the eve of the final, late in the evening, Chennai had sporadic thunderstorms that disrupted both teams' training practices.