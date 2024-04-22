Advertisement

In a surprising turn of events, Suresh Raina, former Chennai Super Kings teammate of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis, has criticized the skipper for his recent comments about the team's performance, where he singled out a player. With RCB struggling to find consistency in IPL 2024, winning just one out of seven matches, the pressure seems to be mounting on the team and its leadership.

Following RCB's defeat against the Rajasthan Royals, Faf du Plessis pointed to a pivotal 20-run over by Mayank Dagar as the turning point of the match. "The pitch definitely got better; you could feel it; the ball was skidding along nicely. We were excellent in the first four overs. I think that 20 runs over (from Dagar) took the momentum away and shifted the pressure back on us," du Plessis remarked.

Suresh Raina schools Faf du Plessis over his comment on Mayank Dagar

Suresh Raina, however, took issue with du Plessis' public criticism of a young player and voiced his concerns during an interview with Lallantop. "If you speak something like this about a junior in front of the press, it's not right. The captain himself hasn't been scoring runs. I've played with Faf for many years and he's a dear friend, but he should support the youngsters. You'd never see Rohit Sharma say something like this," Raina asserted, emphasizing the importance of team unity and supporting younger players during challenging times.

RCB on Sunday lost another match in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, this time a last-ball thriller against KKR. Kolkata Knight Riders managed to snatch a 1-run win in the match that saw over 400 runs being scored. RCB have now slipped to the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with 2 points in 8 games.

After the match, Faf du Plessis expressed his disappointment and said that it's not easy to put on such a performance when the team has not won in a while. Faf du Plessis also shared an emotional message for RCB fans.

"We are just as desperate to get back to winning ways. We have an unbelievable fan base. The RCB chant is the loudest. Desperately want to make our fans proud," Du Plessis said.