In a revealing anecdote that sheds light on the competitive fire burning within the usually composed Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his former Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina shared a rare instance of when the legendary cricketer lost his cool during an Indian Premier League match.

Suresh Raina recalls the time when MS Dhoni lost his cool

Speaking to Lallantop, Suresh Raina recounted a memorable qualifier game between CSK and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2014. The match had seen Virender Sehwag unleash a batting masterclass, scoring 122 runs off just 58 deliveries, setting a daunting target of 227 runs for CSK.

Despite losing their openers early, Suresh Raina displayed remarkable resilience and aggression, racing to his half-century in just 16 balls. His blazing innings came to an end at 87 off 25 balls, with CSK's hopes pinned on MS Dhoni. However, despite Dhoni's effort of scoring 42 runs off 31 balls, CSK fell short, leading to an uncharacteristically frustrated Dhoni.

Suresh Raina, in his candid revelation, stated, "I have never seen Dhoni this angry. He was visibly frustrated, expressing his disappointment in the dressing room, lamenting our inability to capitalize on a winnable game. He even threw his helmet and pads in frustration, a rare sight indeed."

The frustrations spilled over to the post-match presentation ceremony, where Dhoni was candidly critical of the team's performance, particularly the middle-order batting collapse. He remarked, "We had a real chance, especially with the way Suresh batted. However, there was some irresponsible cricket from some of our experienced international players in the middle overs, which cost us dearly."

This rare display of emotion from MS Dhoni serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and his passion for the game. Despite his calm and composed demeanor on the field, this incident underscores the intense competitor that lies beneath the surface of one of cricket's most iconic figures.