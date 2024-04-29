Advertisement

In a move that signals a changing of the guard at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the franchise has officially anointed Will Jacks as the successor to the legendary AB de Villiers. Jacks' scintillating century in the Red Blue and Gold of RCB has sparked excitement among fans and dropped a gigantic hint ahead of the IPL auctions.

Also Read: 'When you lose despite....': Gautam Gambhir gives NO-NONSENSE reply to Virat Kohli's fiery interview

Advertisement

RCB finds AB de Villiers' successor

With a tweet that reverberated through the cricketing world, RCB expressed gratitude for the years of magic AB de Villiers brought to the team while simultaneously hailing Will Jacks as the torchbearer of the future. The tweet encapsulated the sentiment of both nostalgia and anticipation, recognizing the iconic contributions of de Villiers while signaling the dawn of a new era with Jacks.

Advertisement

There’s one man who would be extremely proud watching Will Jacks shine in the Red Blue and Gold of RCB. 🥹👽



We’re grateful to have seen AB do this for years, we’re lucky to have Willy J bring back all the memories with his brand of cricket. ❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024… pic.twitter.com/19VIWqwstI — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

Former South African batting maestro AB de Villiers undoubtedly left an indelible mark on RCB during his illustrious IPL career. Across 184 games, AB de Villiers amassed a staggering 3403 runs at a blistering strike rate of 151.69, captivating audiences with his unparalleled skill and innovation.

Advertisement

Now, with AB de Villiers stepping away from the game, RCB has turned its gaze to Will Jacks, heralding him as the heir to the legacy of one of the greatest players in the franchise's history. Jacks' explosive century on Sunday against an imposing target of 201 runs exemplified his potential to fill the void left by AB de Villiers. His fearless brand of cricket, reminiscent of the South African legend, has already begun to evoke memories of de Villiers' iconic innings in the minds of fans.

Also Read: 'Why is he bothering. He is such a great but why get into RUBBISH': Virat Kohli SLAMMED by Doull

Advertisement

In a remarkable display of skill and temperament, RCB chased down the formidable target in just 16 overs, securing a resounding nine-wicket victory over their opponents, GT. Will Jacks' pivotal role in the emphatic win not only showcased his ability to perform under pressure but also underscored his suitability to carry forward the legacy of excellence associated with RCB.