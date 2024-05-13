Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) locked horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match No. 62 of IPL 2024 on Sunday, May 12. RCB defeated DC by a mammoth 47 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive. With the victory, RCB secured two crucial points and moved to the fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table. RCB are all set to play their final league stage match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 18.

RCB set up legendary knockout clash with CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have set the stage for a legendary knockout clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024. Following their commanding 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC), RCB soared to the fifth position, keeping their playoff aspirations alive. However, their fate hinges on a pivotal showdown with CSK on May 18.

RCB's late surge, marked by five consecutive wins, underscores their determination. With RCB's robust net run rate, the stakes are high and they may make it to the IPL 2024 playoffs. The impending clash against CSK promises to be an epic encounter, determining the fate of both teams. As the league stage reaches its climax, RCB and CSK will engage in a battle of behemoths with both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni playing together probably for the last time.

RCB vs DC

Having managed only 187 for 9 after a blazing half-century by in-form Rajat Patidar, RCB bowled out lacklustre DC for 140 in 19.1 overs.

Patidar (52 off 32 balls) and Will Jacks (41 off 28 balls) added 88 for the third wicket in little under nine overs.

But Yash Dayal (3/20) and Cameron Green (1/19) were brilliant with their lengths as none of the Delhi batters save stand-in skipper Axar Patel (57 off 39 balls) made a mark.

Brief Scores: RCB 187/8 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 52, Will Jacks 41, Ishant Sharma 1/31, Khaleel Ahmed 2/31, Rsikh Salam 2/23). DC 140 in 19.1 overs (Axar Patel 57, Yash Dayal 2/20, Cameron Green 1/19).

(With PTI inputs)