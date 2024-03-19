×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

RCB Unbox 2024 Live Streaming: How to watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore event on TV & Online?

The time is closing in for the grand RCB Unbox event that will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Take a look at all the live streaming details here.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023 | Image:IPL/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had the most exciting method to kick off their IPL campaign. While other teams focus on training and preparation, the Bengaluru-based franchise presents a major presentation for its players and fans. This year's RCB Unbox is planned to take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 12th Man Army has reason to celebrate, as the women's team has won the franchise's first title. The men will be expected to emulate their performance in the WPL 2024 Final. The celebration at the RCB's den will be nothing short of fantastic. The men's squad is preparing for their campaign in the Indian Premier League. 

Also Read: THOKO TAALI! Navjot Singh Sidhu is back in the commentary box for IPL 2024, fans are ecstatic

Advertisement

RCB Unbox 2024: Check dates, venue, live streaming, and more details

Expect the RCB Unbox event to deliver some groundbreaking news as the franchise is expected to undergo a name change, and it has already been hinted at on their social media platforms.

Advertisement

When will the RCB Unbox 2024 take place

The RCB Unbox event kicks off at 07:30 PM on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024.

Advertisement

Where will the RCB Unbox 2024 take place

The RCB Unbox event is set to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

How to buy tickets for the RCB Unbox 2024 event?

Tickets for the RCB Unbox 2024 event range from ₹800 to ₹4000 and can be purchased on the Royal Challengers Bangalore website or app. Keep in mind that each login allows you to book up to six tickets.

Advertisement

How to watch the RCB Unbox 2024 Live Streaming

Fans can catch up with the RCB Unbox live stream via the franchise's website and app with a one-time pay of ₹99. Fans may also be able to catch up with the event's live updates via the team's social media websites.

Advertisement

Also Read: Virat Kohli unveils new look ahead of IPL 2024, fans say 'he can put all Bollywood actors to shame'

Advertisement

RCB Full Squad

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Advertisement

At Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on March 22, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first IPL 2024 matchup against the reigning champions, the Chennai Super Kings. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Cabinet Expansion

4 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

7 minutes ago
Sec 144 in Bengaluru As Protest Grows Against Assault on Shopkeeper For Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Sec 144 in Bengaluru

8 minutes ago
Savory Foods That Pair Well With Coffee

Foods With Coffee

8 minutes ago
India off-spinner R Ashwin

Ashwin's behaviour

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli & Faf Du Plessis

IPL 2024 telecast rights

9 minutes ago
LIVE: BJP Protest Assault on Bengaluru Shopkeeper for Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' During 'Azan' Time

Bengaluru

10 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB Unbox 2024 Livestream

11 minutes ago
Will Go First fly again? Timeline of airline's crisis

Go First insolvency

12 minutes ago
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral Bond Details

12 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

13 minutes ago
NASA Shares Image Of Dwarf Galaxy Located 52 Million Light Years Away

NASA Shares Image

15 minutes ago
Google's Nowruz Doodle

Google Doodle for Nowruz

18 minutes ago
Gurugram Weekend Escape: Relax & Recharge at a Top Resort

Delhi

18 minutes ago
Raja Majhi, GATE ECE Topper 2024

GATE Topper's Tale

20 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Grok AI

Grok turns open-source

20 minutes ago
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim caught smoking

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  4. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  5. KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo