The Royal Challengers Bangalore had the most exciting method to kick off their IPL campaign. While other teams focus on training and preparation, the Bengaluru-based franchise presents a major presentation for its players and fans. This year's RCB Unbox is planned to take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 12th Man Army has reason to celebrate, as the women's team has won the franchise's first title. The men will be expected to emulate their performance in the WPL 2024 Final. The celebration at the RCB's den will be nothing short of fantastic. The men's squad is preparing for their campaign in the Indian Premier League.

RCB Unbox 2024: Check dates, venue, live streaming, and more details

Expect the RCB Unbox event to deliver some groundbreaking news as the franchise is expected to undergo a name change, and it has already been hinted at on their social media platforms.

When will the RCB Unbox 2024 take place

The RCB Unbox event kicks off at 07:30 PM on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024.

Where will the RCB Unbox 2024 take place

The RCB Unbox event is set to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

How to buy tickets for the RCB Unbox 2024 event?

Tickets for the RCB Unbox 2024 event range from ₹800 to ₹4000 and can be purchased on the Royal Challengers Bangalore website or app. Keep in mind that each login allows you to book up to six tickets.

How to watch the RCB Unbox 2024 Live Streaming

Fans can catch up with the RCB Unbox live stream via the franchise's website and app with a one-time pay of ₹99. Fans may also be able to catch up with the event's live updates via the team's social media websites.

This is for all you folks who wanted to be at #RCBUnbox but couldn’t get your hands on the tickets! We’ve got you covered. 👊



Catch all the buzz from Johnnie Walker presents #RCBUnbox powered by @Kotak_Life and @Duroflex_world, live on the RCB Website and App! Link in bio. 📺… pic.twitter.com/BonATcQzDE — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

RCB Full Squad

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

At Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on March 22, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first IPL 2024 matchup against the reigning champions, the Chennai Super Kings.