The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to receive a significant morale boost with the arrival of Proteas legend AB de Villiers in India. De Villiers, a former RCB star, is here to support his former franchise as they gear up for their crucial IPL 2024 eliminator match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). This high-stakes clash is scheduled for May 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this eliminator will advance to Qualifier 2, where they will face the loser of Qualifier 1 between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

AB de Villiers predicts IPL 2024 finalists

As the IPL 2024 Playoffs kicked off on May 21 with Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad, AB de Villiers has shared his predictions for the tournament's grand finale, which will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26. De Villiers believes the final will feature a showdown between RCB and KKR, citing their impressive form and performances this season.

AB de Villiers, while expressing his admiration for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, especially due to the presence of several South African players in their squad, ultimately backed RCB and KKR as his finalists. He praised RCB for their current momentum, describing them as the in-form team of the tournament, and noted KKR’s consistent performance throughout the season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said, “One more RCB versus SRH or RCB versus KKR. I think RCB and KKR will play the final. That doesn't mean that's what I want to happen. I enjoy the players of SRH more because there's a lot of South Africans there, obviously. But I do feel the in-form team right now is RCB.”

RCB beat Chennai Super Kings in their final league stage match on Saturday to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. It was RCB's sixth win in a row. Earlier, RCB suffered seven losses in their first eight games of the season before making a massive turnaround.

As far as the ongoing match between KKR and SRH is concerned, Kolkata appear on top after having restricted SRH to a score of 159 runs. KKR bowled SRH out for 159 thanks to an impressive performance by Mitchell Starc.