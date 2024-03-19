Advertisement

The fever of the Indian Premier League is on high right now as the tournament is about to start. This tournament is starting with a bang as two archrivals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, The battles between these two teams in the past have always been electrifying, and the fans are expecting a high-voltage match again.

But this season is also expecting some players who have changed their game in the last year and become an important asset for their side. So let’s delve into this and check out the players from fans who are expecting a blasting performance.

Most Expected High-Performing Players:

1. Rohit Sharma:

The list starts with the captain of the Indian cricket team and the former captain of the Mumbai Indians Ro HITMAN Sharma. The form of Rohit has always been an area of concern for the team, as the former MI captain hasn’t crossed the mark of 500 runs in the last 10 seasons of the IPL.

Moreover, as the franchise removed him from the captaincy spot and brought back the all-rounder Hardik Pandya to the side as captain, many things are at stake for Rohit. He has to prove his spot on the team by scoring a lot of runs to send a message to everyone.

2. Sameer Rizvi:

Sameer Rizvi, or the Right-Handed Raina, was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for 8.4 crores in the 2024 IPL auction. The batsman comes from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and was spotted by the CKS scouts after he scored the highest number of sixes for the Kanpur Superstars in the UP T20 league. He also scored the fastest century in his inning with 104 runs off 29 balls.

Sameer will be a valuable asset for the team and can be used in the middle order for the CSK franchise.

3. Rishabh Pant:

Rishabh Pant is coming back to play competitive cricket after a gap of 16 months and has gotten a green signal from the NCA. The wicketkeeper batsman will try to get back in his form as he will be targeting the upcoming T20 World Cup in June this year.

According to reports, Rishabh Pant is a sure-shot choice for the wicketkeeper slot in the team, but still, before the international stage, he has to get through this league.

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad:

The opening batsman of the Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has been blasting on the scene for the last two seasons and is expected to continue his form just like last year. Gaikwad was given the opportunity to represent India in limited over cricket and played some decent innings but wasn’t taken in by the side for the World Cup 2023.

This season served as an opportunity for Ruturaj to get back on the national team and make his seat for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States. He scored 635 runs in 2021 and 590 runs in 2023, and both times the team won the IPL title. And he will look forward to doing it again for the team.

5. Devdutt Paddikal:

Devdutt Paddikal was one of the players who blasted on the scene in his debut season for the RCB and continued in the other season as well. But his bat is not following him after changing teams. Paddikal joined the Rajasthan Royals and is not in the mood.

Paddikal, who started playing as an opener in the IPL for RCB, has shifted to the lower order after joining the Rajasthan team. But this season, he has joined the emerging team, the Lucknow SuperGiants, where he will be looking to set foot as the opener alongside his Karnataka mate KL Rahul.

6. Yuzvendra Chahal:

It’s now been a long time for Yuzi Chahal to be outside of the Indian cricket team. The wrist spinner is performing quite well for the Rajasthan Royals and will try to make a comeback for the national side to ensure his place in the World Cup T20.

Chahal has been in good form in the last two seasons, as he took 21 and 27 wickets, respectively, in the 2023 and 2022 seasons. And with this, he will try to cross the line between him and the national side.

7. Ravindra Jadeja:

Sir Jadeja, who scored the match-winning runs in the IPL Finals 2023, stopped many hearts from breaking. It was an epic and surreal moment for the fans all over, as he scored 10 runs and snatched the win from the hands of the Gujarat Titans.

But we remove that moment when the last two seasons haven't gone well for Ravindra Jadeja. In the last two seasons, he has scored 190 and 116 runs. Also, he took 20 wickets in the last season but only 5 wickets in the 2022 season. Jadeja will try to start and end this season for CSK in a good way, so the road to the World Cup squad stays open for him.

8. Azmatullah Omarzai:

Azmatullah Omarzai can be a crucial player for the Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya is traded back to MI. Omarzai has shown his versatility in batting and the ability to swing the ball in the initial overs. And with the guidance of fellow Afghani Rashid Khan, Azmatuallah can be beneficial for the GT.

He has performed brilliantly in the recent ODI World Cup and has shown good potential as a fast bowling all-rounder, which GT needs.

9. Arshdeep Singh:

Arshdeep Singh, the player who emerged as the left-arm pacer for India, has been out of the team for a long time now. Although Arshdeep was part of the World Cup squad in 2022, As Shami is out of the scene because of his injury, Singh will try to make his performance count for the upcoming World Cup.

10. Mitchell Starc:

The left-arm fast from Australia is making his comeback in the league after eight long years. Mitchell played a crucial role for the Kangaroos in the 2023 World Cup and made the team World Cup Champions for the record sixth time.

Starc was bought by KKR for a whopping Rs. 24.75 crore in the auction. In the two years when Starc played, he took 34 wickets in 27 matches. KKR has invested a lot of money in the player and will expect a match-winning performance from him.

11. Pat Cummins:

The captain of the World Cup-winning team is all set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. Cummins was the second-highest buy of the season, with Rs. 20.75 crore. In the last year, he has led Australia to an Ashes win, a World Cup win, a series against Pakistan, and recently a series win against New Zealand.

Although the T20 captaincy record of Pat Cummins is not impressive, he will try to turn the tables in this IPL.