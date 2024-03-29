×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

'A star is born': Trolls turn into applause as Riyan Parag plays coming of age innings for RR vs DC

Riyan Parag has left the cricket world in a frenzy with his spectacular knock of 84 run against Delhi Capitals in match number 9 of the IPL 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag | Image:Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Riyan Parag has started the IPL 2024 on an exceptional note. The right-hander played a sturdy knock of 43 runs the other day against Lucknow Super Giants. Continuing where he left off, Parag has seemingly played a coming-of-age innings against Delhi Capitals in match number 9 of IPL 2024. Parag scored an unbeaten 84 in just 45 balls, to take Rajasthan Royals beyond the 180 mark against DC at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Also Read | IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live Score

IPL 2024: Riyan Parag leaves internet in frenzy after spectacular knock against Delhi Capitals

Since he has been a popular figure on social media and has endured trolls and derision on the internet sphere, his performance has turned the side, and all over the space, users, cricketers, the entire cricket world is showering praise on Riyan Parag. Here are a few of the many reactions.

Following the end of the Rajasthan Royals' innings, Parag admitted that emotions are getting the better of him. “I have put in a lot of practice, I've practised against those kind of (bowling of Nortje). I had my options ready for both sides of the wicket - I was backing mys strengths, I know I had the power, it's good when it comes off. Sanju bhai told me to take it deep, I was confident that I could get a lot of runs. It wasn't easy for a new batter to come and score, you needed someone to stay until the end. It's been tough, I'm a bit emotional now, I have worked hard and seeing the fruits of it now.” Parag said during the mid-innings break.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

