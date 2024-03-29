Advertisement

Riyan Parag has started the IPL 2024 on an exceptional note. The right-hander played a sturdy knock of 43 runs the other day against Lucknow Super Giants. Continuing where he left off, Parag has seemingly played a coming-of-age innings against Delhi Capitals in match number 9 of IPL 2024. Parag scored an unbeaten 84 in just 45 balls, to take Rajasthan Royals beyond the 180 mark against DC at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

IPL 2024: Riyan Parag leaves internet in frenzy after spectacular knock against Delhi Capitals

Since he has been a popular figure on social media and has endured trolls and derision on the internet sphere, his performance has turned the side, and all over the space, users, cricketers, the entire cricket world is showering praise on Riyan Parag. Here are a few of the many reactions.

“They were 36-3 and then Riyan Parag set it on fire…” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nqaX5RaLHS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 28, 2024

In the next two years Riyan Parag is playing for India… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2024

Met a guy at NCA few weeks ago. He came with a slight niggle. Completely focused on his recovery and with great discipline working on his skills. And I was not wrong to tell that to one of the coaches there ‘He is a changed guy’

RIYAN PARAG 2.0 🔥

Watch out — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 28, 2024

The seeds of this sensational innings from Riyan Parag were sown in domestic cricket. Delighted for him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2024

Following the end of the Rajasthan Royals' innings, Parag admitted that emotions are getting the better of him. “I have put in a lot of practice, I've practised against those kind of (bowling of Nortje). I had my options ready for both sides of the wicket - I was backing mys strengths, I know I had the power, it's good when it comes off. Sanju bhai told me to take it deep, I was confident that I could get a lot of runs. It wasn't easy for a new batter to come and score, you needed someone to stay until the end. It's been tough, I'm a bit emotional now, I have worked hard and seeing the fruits of it now.” Parag said during the mid-innings break.