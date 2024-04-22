Advertisement

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season has been a whirlwind of change and controversy, most notably the captaincy shift at Mumbai Indians from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya. Former MI and India batter Robin Uthappa recently shared insights into the situation, shedding light on the perspectives of the key players involved and the underlying reasons for the decision.

Also Read: BCCI takes action against Sam Curran over umpire incident, PBKS captain admits to making mistake

Advertisement

Robin Uthappa on Hardik Pandya

Robin Uthappa, speaking on The Ranveer Show, first delved into Rohit Sharma's viewpoint, highlighting his significant contributions to Mumbai Indians' success. "Rohit’s perception is that he won five titles for Mumbai Indians, brought the team out of oblivion, discovered incredible cricketers, and became arguably one of the best captains of the league. The missing element in this situation was a dignified farewell for someone who has achieved so much for the franchise," Robin Uthappa remarked.

Advertisement

From the franchise's standpoint, Uthappa explained the rationale behind the captaincy change. "Captaincy was transferred from Ricky Ponting to Rohit Sharma mid-tournament, and the decision was backed by key figures like Harbhajan Singh, Ricky Ponting, and Sachin Tendulkar," he said.

Robin Uthappa further analyzed the franchise's recent performance and Rohit Sharma's individual statistics to contextualize the decision to reintroduce Hardik Pandya as captain. "In the last four years, Rohit Sharma has scored less than 300 runs each year, and the team hasn’t won since 2020. The lack of success as both a captain and a batter led to the consensus that maybe a change was necessary," Uthappa added.

Advertisement

The decision to bring back Hardik Pandya was reportedly communicated to Rohit Sharma at the start of the ODI World Cup last year. Robin Uthappa defended Pandya's desire to return to Mumbai Indians as captain, stating, “He said if I’m coming back to Mumbai Indians after doing this with another franchise, ‘I want to come back as a captain’. Is that wrong? I don’t know how long I’ll be playing cricket, I want a good deal. Is that wrong?"

"And he’s very cognizant of the fact that he’s got a brittle body. That’s his situation. His body is not built to sustain the kind of force he puts through his body. He lives life loudly. I think he’s a very highly misunderstood individual, wears his heart on his sleeve. He doesn’t have finesse as a human being. He’s very raw. This guy knows his time span in cricket is only this much,” Uthappa said.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Give Starc as many runs. DK wasn’t getting off': Andre Russell's successful plan in KKR vs RCB game

Advertisement

As Mumbai Indians find themselves in the bottom half of the points table with only three wins from the first half of the season, Uthappa's insights offer a deeper understanding of the challenges and dynamics within the team. The captaincy shift, while controversial, appears to be a strategic move by the franchise to revitalize the team's performance and adapt to changing circumstances.