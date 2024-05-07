Advertisement

Rohit Sharma is undeniably one of the Indian Cricket team's most popular faces. His leadership qualities have propelled the team to the next level, and it was visible in the latest red-ball series, where the Men in Blue reigned supreme despite not having top guns like Virat Kohli. However, Rohit's form has seemingly dipped in the IPL 2024 season as the Hitman has failed to fire off for the Mumbai Indians. This year, the franchise is mathematically out of the playoffs race after being in the down low at the IPL Points table. MI's latest rout against SRH turned out disappointing for Ro as he could not put up runs on the scoreboard. The former skipper was seen upset in the dressing room, and the visuals have gone viral.

Rohit Sharma seen almost teary-eyed at MI dressing room after early dismissal vs SRH

During Mumbai Indians' match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Pat Cummins' length-of-a-delivery took out the former MI skipper after he attempted to flick it towards the square, but Klassen's brilliance behind the stumps did wonders as he easily grabbed the catch to dismiss Rohit. At the dugout, Rohit looked discontented with what happened as he hit another low in his campaign for the Mumbai Indians. Videos from the broadcast showed visuals of the Team India skipper visibly upset and almost breaking down in the dressing room.

Rohit Sharma was crying in the dressing room in the #MIvSRH match 😳 pic.twitter.com/So0Tk0wPc4 — Suhana (@suhana18_)

Speaking of the match, Suryakumar Yadav emerged as a hero for a flattened Mumbai Indians after he pulled off a miraculous turnaround. The ICC's number one-ranked T20I batter smashed a ton against the Sunrisers to propel them towards a colossal win over the mighty Sunrisers, who have been a rampant force in the season and keep a firm case in the race to the IPL playoffs.

Rohit Sharma still has two chances, one against the Kolkata Knight Riders and another against the Lucknow Super Giants to rekindle his form and become game-ready for the ICC T20 World Cup in the United States. There is a lot of anticipation for Team India to break their trophy-less streak and secure a win under Rohit's leadership.