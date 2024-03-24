Advertisement

Today at 3:30 pm, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth T20 match of the IPL 2024. The RR’s power-packed lineup includes Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin, while LSG flaunts KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni and more in their formidable squad. This promises to be an exciting and closely contested encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction picks

Keepers – Jos Butler (c), Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock (vc), Lokesh Rahul

Batsmen – Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ravi Bishnoi

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Toss Update

The IPL 2024, RR vs LSG match toss will take place on Sunday, March 24nd, at 03:00 PM

Advertisement

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Weather Report

The weather for the RR vs LSG match is expected to be overcast with a temperature of 28°C. The pitch is batting-friendly and best suited to spin. Teams can anticipate an average 1st innings score of 170. Players may need to adapt their strategies to capitalize on the spin-friendly conditions.

Advertisement

Also Read: Southgate says speculation linking to United job is disrespectful

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Pitch Update

The pitch at Jaipur is primarily a batting ground with nothing to offer bowlers. Under the sun, the movement will be limited, although spinners may get something out of the pitch. The toss will be decisive, as the team chasing will have an advantage.

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhurv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nandre Burger, Ravi Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzi Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Mavi, Naveen ul Haq, Mohsin Khan

Advertisement

Also Read: Virat Kohli LAMBASTED over unwarranted aggression towards young Rachin

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Tanush Kotian.

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.