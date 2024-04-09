Advertisement

Shane Watson had a remarkable career both internationally and in the IPL. Throughout his IPL journey, he represented multiple franchises and secured titles for both Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With 3,874 runs and 92 wickets in the IPL, Watson notably played for the MS Dhoni-led CSK team from 2018 to 2020. Reflecting on his time with CSK, Watson shared a humorous anecdote involving Dhoni.

Here's what Shane Watson said about his first meeting with MS Dhoni

During an episode of #TheInsiders on JioCinema, Watson recounted, "I remember the first time I played at CSK and one of the first things that MS Dhoni said to the whole group was whatever we do, we want to win the fairplay award but now that we have got you Watson the chance of us winning that is significantly reduced. And then the great man ended up walking on the field in one game and I was like well may be not.”

The incident in question occurred during an away game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in IPL 2019. While chasing 152 runs, Chennai needed 8 runs from the last two deliveries. The penultimate ball from Ben Stokes was a slower full toss above waist height, which Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja ran two on. The leg umpire initially signaled a no-ball, leading to confusion and heated discussions. Dhoni intervened, challenging the decision. Ultimately, the ball was not deemed a no-ball, but Santner and Jadeja secured a last-ball six, clinching the victory for CSK.

MS Dhoni's unexpected appearance on the field during this match became a major talking point of the IPL 2019 season. Despite the controversy, Dhoni's CSK reached the final, where they narrowly lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by a single run. As for Shane Watson, he won the IPL trophy in his debut season with CSK in 2018. He had previously tasted success in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008 with the Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals, also earning the Player-of-the-Tournament award.