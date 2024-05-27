Advertisement

After KKR won the IPL for the third time in the league's history, the team is experiencing unprecedented levels of joy. The Sunrisers Hyderabad were defeated by the Kolkata Knight Riders, who took full advantage of the purple side's fury. The Knight Riders' arsenal proved too much for Hyderabad's explosive openers, and the team's bowling was impeccable. The Kolkata Knight Riders, who have lived up to their name, battled valiantly and defeated their opponents, who had caused havoc all season long while being led by Pat Cummins. After silencing SRH and winning the title, Captain Shreyas Iyer was seen doing a dramatic celebratory motion, similar to what Lionel Messi had done after winning the FIFA World Cup Final.

Shreyas Iyer mimics Lionel Messi's walk with the title after KKR becomes a three-time IPL Champion

The Kolkata Knight Riders dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final, winning by eight wickets at Chepauk's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. After leading the Knights to their third IPL title, Iyer received the title from BCCI President Roger Binny and Honorary Secretary Jay Shah.

Shreyas Iyer then approached his squad and walked in the same manner that Lionel Messi did following the 2022 FIFA World Cup final victory in Qatar. The Argentine striker was shown enthusiastically marching towards his club with the title, and Iyer followed suit as they lifted the trophy.

In terms of the match, the Sunrisers Hyderabad were left in ruins by the Kolkata Knight Riders, whose bowling unit was outstanding on a favourable pitch. They also dominated the season from start to finish. The pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell destroyed the Kolkata Knight Riders with a sensational display, bowling them out for a meagre 113 in just 18.3 overs. It was the competition's lowest-ever summit clash score. The Sunrisers had little opportunity to make a significant comeback, as the KKR won the IPL title for the third time while they were batting.