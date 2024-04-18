Advertisement

After losing their second match at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, the Kolkata Knight Riders were found guilty of breaching an IPL Code of Conduct when the team was in action against the Rajasthan Royals. Not only did the Knight Riders lose their second match of the IPL 2024 season, but the team's skipper was slapped with a fine.

KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer reprimanded after the team maintained a slow over rate vs RR in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL game against the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens. After the Knight Riders maintained a slow over rate throughout the match, captain Shreyas Iyer was reprimanded.

Iyer has been hit with a substantial punishment of Rs 12 lakhs, as stated in the official announcement because the offence was his team's first violation of the season, which was related to a minimal over-rate penalty.

“Shreyas Iyer, the Kolkata Knight Riders captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on April 17,” said the IPL in a release.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.

The Knight Riders lost to the Royals by two wickets on Tuesday with Sunil Narine securing his maiden ton in T20I. Narine (109 off 56) batted until the 18th over, first stitching 85 runs with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) and then adding 51 runs with Andre Russell (13). It was a one-man show for KKR. As the visitors finished the chase on the final ball of the game, Jos Buttler smashed his way to an undefeated 60-ball 107. on response, RR were in serious trouble at one point.

It was the Royals' sixth win in seven matches while KKR suffered their second loss in six games.

(With PTI Inputs)